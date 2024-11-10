GK Save by Ann-Katrin Berger
November 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 10, 2024
- Orlando Pride to Host Kansas City Current at Inter&Co Stadium for NWSL Playoffs Semifinal - Orlando Pride
- Kansas City Current Set to Play Orlando Pride Sunday, November 17 in NWSL Semifinal - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC Falls 2-1 in Extra Time against Washington Spirit in Quarterfinals of 2024 NWSL Playoffs - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC and Kansas City Current Split Points on Saturday
- Gotham FC and Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger Agree to New Contract
- Gotham FC Defeats Utah Royals 1-0, Clinch Spot in 2024 NWSL Playoffs
- Gotham FC Defender Kelley O'Hara Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
- Gotham FC Draws C.F. Monterrey Rayadas on Thursday