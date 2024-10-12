Gk Save by Almuth Schult
October 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 12, 2024
- Angel City Football Club Earns Draw in Down to the Wire Match against North Carolina Courage - Angel City FC
- Chicago Red Stars Bolster Night Of Milestones With 0-2 Shutout Victory Over Houston Dash - Chicago Red Stars
- Utah Royals FC Returns Home for Matchup against Seattle Reign FC - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Travels to California to Begin Two-Game Road Trip - Houston Dash
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Louisville Heads to Washington for High-Stakes Contest - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Drops First Match of 2024 Season, Fall on the Road to Portland Thorns - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current Make First-Ever Visit to Bay FC with History at Stake
- Kansas City Current Inch Closer to Home Playoff Match with 2-0 Victory Against Racing Louisville FC
- Kansas City Current Look to Solidify Postseason Status in Road Tilt against Racing Louisville FC
- Kansas City Current Land Two Players on September NWSL Best XI, Presented by Prime
- Forward Temwa Chawinga Named NWSL September Player of the Month, Presented by EA SPORTS