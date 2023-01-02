Gjurich Tallies 300th Pro Goal in 7-3 Win

January 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 7-3 on New Year's Eve inside Visions Arena. Tyler Gjurich scored his 300th professional goal, extending his point streak to 48 straight games. Binghamton had the lead for the entire contest and completed the sweep of Watertown.

Tyson Kirkby got the party started in the first period on the powerplay. The Black Bears were able to score on the power play twice after not connecting during the game yesterday. Binghamton was able to extend their lead with the first Kyle Powell goal of the season. Shortly, Watertown was able to get on the board with a Matt Brown goal, their first in nearly 70 minutes of play. After 20 minutes Binghamton led 2-1.

The Milestone took place during the middle frame as Tyler Gjurich would score the 5th goal of the night for Binghamton. It was a power play goal nearing the end of the advantage. Nikita Ivashkin made a pass to Gjurich on the back door for an easy tip in. The entire Binghamton bench emptied to celebrate with Gjurich as fireworks began early in Binghamton.

Quietly, Ivashkin had netted two goals, one of them off a Justin Coachman redirect. Going into the third period it was 5-2 in favor of the home team.

While Watertown was able to add one more goal in the third, Binghamton netted two more goals, including an empty net shorthanded goal. For his second hat trick of the season. The Black Bears cruised to a 4-goal victory over Watertown to pick up the final 3 of 6 points available this weekend.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2023

Gjurich Tallies 300th Pro Goal in 7-3 Win - Binghamton Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.