Giving Back in Memphis #FedExCares

April 12, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Proud to give back alongside Fed Ex. EVP of Football Ops Daryl Johnston and the Memphis Showboats players linked up for a #FedExCares event at the Mid-South Food Bank to help feed and support the community.

