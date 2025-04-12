Giving Back in Memphis #FedExCares
April 12, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats YouTube Video
Proud to give back alongside Fed Ex. EVP of Football Ops Daryl Johnston and the Memphis Showboats players linked up for a #FedExCares event at the Mid-South Food Bank to help feed and support the community.
