Give the gift of Cardinals Baseball for Christmas! When you purchase or renew your RED Access Membership at any point from November 12 - December 23, 2019, Louie Claus will throw in your choice of one of these special Cards Christmas bonus gifts for each seat in your membership ready to unwrap on Christmas morning (that's right, we'll even wrap your gift for you!):

- Cardinals Elf on the Shelf Ornament

- Price Cutter & Bar-S Foods Louie & Fetch Ornament

- American National Cardinals Leg Lamp Figurine

- St. Louis Fredbird Santa Bobblehead

- St. Louis Nutcracker

Fans that purchase or renew their membership by December 23 will receive a voucher(s) for their desired item(s). RED Access Members can then turn in voucher(s) for their item(s) at the Cardinals Front Office.

RED Access Memberships start at just $95 with flex payment options starting at $23.75 per month over four months. See below for more RED Access info and to start your membership today (fans signing up online will receive a phone call to pick their bonus Christmas item)! Quantities are limited and available while supplies last.

RED Access Memberships are the first program of its kind in Minor League Baseball, allowing fans and families the flexibility they need to tailor their ballpark experience their way. The most flexible and innovative ticket plans in Springfield Cardinals history, your RED Access Membership includes seats to 2+ games per month, the exclusive ability to exchange any missed game tickets, online ticket exchanges in advance, bonus General Admission Access to any game throughout the season, 20% off merchandise and more!

For all of the information about RED Access Memberships and to sign up right now, call 417-863-0395.

Give the gift of Cardinals Baseball this Christmas!

