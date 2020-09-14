Give Some Love to a Missouri Teacher Today: Presented by Missouri Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals and Missouri Lottery are now accepting September nominations for the Cardinals Teacher of the Month Award program, presented by Missouri Lottery!

Created as a way to honor local-area educators from all grade levels, fans have until September 28 to submit new nominations to the Cardinals Teacher of the Month Award program.

The Cardinals and Missouri Lottery are accepting Teacher of the Month nominations right now on SpringfieldCardinals.com/molotteryteachers, creating an opportunity to shine the spotlight on teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students during these challenging times.

All past nominees are still eligible for the Teacher of the Month selection process and do not need to be re-submitted.

To show gratitude for their important contributions to the Southwest Missouri community, each Teacher of the Month honoree will receive one 2021 Luxury Suite Rental with food and beverage for up to 18 people, one Ceremonial First Pitch, recognition on the Cardinals Video Board and 18 Cardinals Caps, all made possible by Missouri Lottery.

One hundred percent of Missouri Lottery profits are earmarked for education. In fact, since Lottery began 34 years ago, it has generated more than $6.5 BILLION for the state and public education.

In order to be eligible for the program, nominees for Teacher of the Month must be public school teachers in the state of Missouri. Missouri public school teachers at all grade levels and disciplines are eligible for nomination.

