Give Local York Sponsors York Revolution's 2023 Season

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today that Give Local York, the organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area nonprofits through its annual daylong giving drive, has partnered with the team to present the 2023 York Revolution season.

The sponsorship agreement makes Give Local York the beneficiary of the team's nightly 50/50 charity raffle and recipient of a portion of all Appell Lawn Section ticket sales. The Revs will also increase awareness of the nonprofit through in-game promotions and messaging, the team's social media and website, playbill magazines given to fans, and more.

Give Local York will also be promoted as the sponsor of two of the team's theme nights and a specialty jersey that Revolution players will wear during one home game. The team will auction the game-worn jerseys, with all proceeds benefiting Give Local York.

"We think Give Day is the 'best day ever,' so it only makes sense for us to partner with the creator of best days ever, the York Revolution," said Kate Harmon, Give Local York Give Day Coordinator. "Give Local York is, at its core, a celebration of the York community, and we can't wait to celebrate all season long with Revs fans from across the county."

The sponsorship is an expansion of the organizations' growing relationship that saw the Revolution host the Give Local York daylong fundraisers in 2021 and 2022. The ballpark will once again serve as the location of Give Local York's streaming broadcast and post-event celebration, which will coincide with the Revolution's home opener on Friday, May 5.

"We are thrilled to have expanded our partnership with such an amazing contributor to the York community," said Nate Tile, York Revolution Vice President of Business Development. "So many people in our area have benefitted from the programs and services of nonprofits that Give Local York has supported. And here they are again making professional baseball possible in that community this year. The Give Local York staff is truly dedicated to this town and its people, and we are very grateful to have them powering York's team in 2023."

For more information on Give Local York's efforts, visit www.givelocalyork.org.

