Giordano Vaccaro: CFL Top Prospect
Published on April 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Meet CFL top prospect Giordano Vaccaro ahead of the CFL Canadian Draft on April 28. For a deeper, all-access look at the scouting process, watch our full documentary Inside The Combine.
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