Ginuwine, Mi Banda El Mexicano to Headline Taco Truck Throwdown 10

(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies announced this morning that Ginuwine and Mi Banda El Mexicano will be the two headlining acts of Taco Truck Throwdown 10. The October 23rd event marks the return of the nationally-recognized taco truck competition after a hiatus in 2020. The two headlining acts will perform on the field at Chukchansi Park as part of the day-long tribute to tacos featuring taco trucks from throughout the Central Valley. This will be Ginuwine's first appearance in Fresno since 2018 when he performed at Selland Arena, while Mi Banda El Mexicano will be coming to Fresno for the first time since 2015.

Also featured at Taco Truck Throwdown 10 will be local performing artists The Box and Patrick Contreras. A five-person, high-energy band, The Box specializes in performing throwback Hip Hop, R&B, Soul, Dance, Pop and more. Patrick Contreras, who also performs as Violin On Fire and has appeared on the Billboard Top Charts as well as The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be celebrating the release of his newest album at the event.

The team also announced that "Taco Season" kicks off this Saturday & Sunday with the "Return of the Fresno Tacos" weekend series at Chukchansi Park featuring the Grizzlies/Tacos taking on the Stockton Ports. This weekend's celebration features Taco Trucks who are new to the food truck community and are vying for the opportunity to compete for the coveted Taco Truck Throwdown trophy with the top vote-getters from this weekend receiving an automatic spot in the event.

"It's officially 'Taco Season' in Fresno and we are very excited to have two fantastic performances scheduled for Taco Truck Throwdown 10," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies president. "Everyone, myself included, can't wait until October 23, and I am thrilled we get a taste of what is coming to the Throwdown starting this weekend! I'm ready to have some great food and cheer the Tacos on to another W."

Fans can purchase tickets to Taco Truck Throwdown 10 at FresnoTacos.com or by calling the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office at 559-320-TIXS(8497). Tickets are on sale for $36 and those who purchase this week will also receive a free ticket to one of this weekend's "Return of the Fresno Tacos" baseball games.

