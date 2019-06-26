Ginuwine Comes to Prince George's Stadium

June 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md. - The Rhythm and Blues genre will be on full display Thursday, June 27, as the Baysox celebrate everything R&B in the series opener with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

As the classics blast over the Prince George's Stadium speakers during the game, fans can meet Grammy-nominated artist Ginuwine. The Washington, D.C., native returns home for Meet-and-Greet opportunities during the game with fans. There are also a limited number of tickets available for a private V.I.P. Meet & Greet Event that includes autograph and photo opportunities plus a question and answer session in a climate-controlled suite before the game.

Ginuwine earned immediate success, with his first two albums (Ginuwine...The Bachelor & 100% Ginuwine) going Double Platinum. His next two albums (The Life, The Senior) went Platinum and Gold, respectively. Originally a member of Swing Mob in the early 1990s, Ginuwine a Soul Train Music Award in 2000 for the Best R&B/Soul Male Album (100% Ginuwine).

The series with Akron opens with a R&B-themed Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour, featuring music by DJ JFK from 5:00 - 6:30 pm and $2.00 draft beers from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, courtesy of Bud Light. For full details, go to baysoxshop.com and click on the Ginuwine VIP Meet & Greet tab on the front page.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.