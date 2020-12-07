Gingerbread House Competition and Movie Night Coming to Sugar Land Holiday Lights this Week

December 7, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - Sugar Land Holiday Lights (cooled by Just Fix It) enters its fourth week at Constellation Field, with another edition of Santa's Center Field Cinema as well as the annual Gingerbread House Night.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will be open from Monday-Sunday this week and here's a breakdown of special events for Week 4:

Monday, December 7, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Santa's Nice List

Children (12-and-under) will receive a discounted $10 general admission ticket, along with a voucher for one free s'more.

Tuesday, December 8, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Silver Bells Night

Seniors (55-and-older) can purchase a discounted $10 general admission ticket.

Wednesday, December 9, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Santa's Center Field Cinema

The Skeeters will be airing "Elf" on their Texas-Sized videoboard at Constellation Field. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets and watch the movie in the outfield surrounded by light displays. The movie is included with a general admission ticket and will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, December 10, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Ladies Night/Gingerbread House Night

All women in attendance will receive a discounted $10 general admission ticket as well as a s'mores buy-one-get-one-free voucher. There will also be a "Gingerbread House" decorating competition (cooled by Just Fix It), with prizes for the top three contestants.

Sunday, December 13, Open from 6-9 p.m. - Rudolph Wagon Parade

Children 12-and-under can bring a decorated wagon (push/pull wagons only) to Constellation Field to participate in a wagon parade around the warning track. Children participating in the wagon parade will receive a discounted $10 general admission ticket and attendees can register for the parade when purchasing their ticket. The parade begins at 7 p.m. and there will be prizes for top-decorated wagons.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters and Sugar Land Holiday Lights, visit sugarlandskeeters.com and sugarlandholidaylights.com, or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

