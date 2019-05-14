Ginder Named Royals' Business Development Manager

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday John Ginder has been named the Royals' Business Development Manager. The move follows a handful of recent additions to bolster the front office; in the last month, Chris Powell joined Reading as Director of Corporate Sales and Sponsorships and Matt Christine became the Royals' Marketing Director.

Ginder comes to Reading after serving as a business account executive at Comcast Business in Berks County for four years. While at Comcast, he generated more than $1 million in recurring revenue.

"I believe in what the BCCCA, General Manager David Farrar and Senior Ticketing Manager Dakota Procyk are building for the future of the Reading Royals," Ginder said. "I'm excited to continue relationships with business owners and people in Berks County. We're all in to Restore the Roar."

"We're delighted to have John join the Royals and confident he will be a valuable asset to our ticket team," Procyk said. "He has a number of connections in the community and will help increase our outreach to businesses and fans."

Ginder grew up in Kresgeville, PA and now lives in Temple, PA. He attended Penn State Berks and graduated with a degree in kinesiology and minors in business and psychology. He was the donor and alumni relations co-chair for Berks Benefitting THON for two years. While in the role, he helped coordinate student involvement with a handful of Penn State Berks events at Royals games.

