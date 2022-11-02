Giménez Brings Home Another Fireflies First

COLUMBIA, SC - Last night, Major League Baseball announced their 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove winners, and for the first time in club history, a former Columbia Fireflies player won the prestigious award. Andrés Giménez, the Cleveland Guardians' second baseman who played for the Fireflies in 2017, won his first Gold Glove.

Giménez became the first former Fireflies player to start in the All-Star Game earlier this season, and the three-year Major League veteran continues to impress as he heads to arbitration. The Guardians acquired the infielder in a deal that sent Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets prior to the 2021 season. This year, the former Firefly hit .297 with a career-best 17 homers and 69 RBI en route to the All-Star nod and Gold Glove honors.

The Venezuelan product played 92 games for the Fireflies in 2017, hitting .265 with four homers and 31 RBI as an 18-year-old. He primarily played shortstop while in the soda city.

For more information on current and former Columbia Fireflies players, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

