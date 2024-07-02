Gimme All of These!: Charleston Battery's MD Myers Is USL Championship Player of the Week
July 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 17 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Charleston Battery forward MD Myers voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he recorded his second hat trick across all competitions this season in the Battery's 5-2 victory against Southern Derby rival North Carolina FC.
