Gimenez Shines But Ports Blanked by Nuts 4-0

September 9, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Ca. - The Ports managed just three hits against four Nuts pitchers and ended up on the wrong side of a pitchers' duel in a 4-0 loss to Modesto on Friday night at John Thurman Field. It was the sixth time the Ports have been shut out in 2022.

Two batters into the bottom of the first inning, the Nuts (65-65) took a 1-0 lead when Cole Young drove a 3-2 pitch from Ports' starter Dheygler Gimenez over the wall in right for a solo home run.

The homer was the only blemish on Gimenez's card on Friday night. The 20-year-old right-hander used his fastball, curve and changeup to baffle the Nuts over six innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out five.

The Nuts extended their lead against Stockton reliever Tyler Baum in the bottom of the seventh inning. With runners on first and second and one out, the Nuts collected three straight RBI singles by Randy Bednar, Cesar Izturis, Jr., and Harry Ford to take a 4-0 lead.

The Ports (44-86), meanwhile, were held down by Nuts' starter Joseph Hernandez and three Modesto relievers. Stockton picked up its first hit in the fifth inning on a one-out single by Brennan Milone which was followed by a hit by pitch to put runners on first and second. Hernandez, however, got out of trouble with a strikeout of Dereck Salom and got Jhoan Paulino to fly out to left field to end the threat.

The Ports threatened again in the sixth, putting runners on the corners with two outs after a Daniel Susac single and error on Modesto first baseman Gabriel Moncada, but Tyler Driver struck out Tommy Stevenson to end the inning.

Caeden Trenkle reached on an infield single with two outs against lefty Raul Alcantara and advanced to second base on a wild pitch, but was stranded in scoring position when Susac flew out to right field.

Nuts righty Brendan McGuigan struck out the side in the top of the ninth to end the ballgame.

Hernandez (9-5) got the win for the Nuts, holding the Ports to just one hit over five shutout innings while striking out seven. Gimenez (1-6) took the loss despite his stellar start.

With just two games remaining in the 2022 season, the Ports will look to snap their three-game skid on Saturday night at John Thurman Field in the penultimate game of the campaign. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

