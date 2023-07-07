Gilliam, Tenerowicz Homer and Onyshko Shines in Win

Springdale, AR - Early offense and a strong spot start from Ben Onyshko carried the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night. Robbie Tenerowicz belted a two-run first inning homer and Isiah Gilliam homered as part of a three-run third inning. Onyshko, making his first start of the season, threw four shutout innings with three strikeouts to set the Travs up early in the game. Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet closed out the contest with a scoreless inning each.

Moments That Mattered

* Tenerowicz hit his home run with two out in the opening inning to stake the Travs to an early lead.

* Logan Warmoth capped the scoring in the third inning with a two-run double to left-center although he was out trying to stretch it to a triple.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Isiah Gilliam: 2-4, BB, run, 2B, HR, RBI

* LHP Ben Onyshko: 4 IP, 3 H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Gilliam hit a home run for the third straight game.

* Outfielder Robert Perez, Jr. was reinstated from the Injured List prior to the game while Jonatan Clase was placed on the Temporary Inactive List to allow him to play in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game in Seattle. RHP Bernie Martinez also joined the club from High-A Everett.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with Shawn Semple (2-1, 4.91) pitching for Arkansas against Andrew Hoffmann (2-5, 6.68) for NW Arkansas. First pitch is set for 6:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

