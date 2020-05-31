Gillespie Receives 2019-20 Jim Hebermehl Memorial Award

May 31, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release





Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League has announced Linesman Scott Gillespie has been named the recipient of the 2019-20 Jim Hebermehl Memorial Award.

This award honors an on-ice official for exhibiting the best type conduct and sportsmanship throughout the season. It is in Honor of Jim Hebermehl, an off-ice official who displayed a level of sportsmanship, kindness, and compassion to all he encountered. Jim passed away Friday January 4th, 2019.

"I am honored and humbled to be the recipient of this award" Gillespie said. "I take a lot of pride in what I do as a linesman, and I strive to develop the best working relationships I can with players and coaches. I want them to know that they can joke around with me and have fun, but when it's time to go to work, we go to work and regardless of the relationship we have I'm going to call a fair game whether they may like some of the calls or not". Scott also commented on his times working with Jim Hebermehl, "It was a true honor to work with Jim every night that I came to David S. Palmer Arena. He was always so happy to be there and ready for whatever the night threw at us and always with a smile on his face, and that was always appreciated. Thank you to all for this award."

FPHL Director of Officiating Paul Jene stated, "Scotty has been a pillar of excellence during his time with us. He displays a level of professionalism that shines as bright as his personality. I'm honored to have an official like him on staff and look forward to many more great years ahead with him".

Throughout the season, Gillespie received constant compliments from fellow officials, players, coaches, and off-ice personnel. Everyone is always happy to see Scott and he is a great mentor for the new guys coming into the league.

The FPHL is a Single A Minor Professional hockey league and will be entering its 11th season in the fall of 2020.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.