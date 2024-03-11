Gil Retires, River Dragons Deal Pair at Deadline

March 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons made a pair of trades at the FPHL trade deadline today, and also announced the retirement of Ryan Gil.

Gil, 25, appeared in 55 career games with the River Dragons. The Huntington Beach, CA native switched from forward to defense late last season and posted a total of 3-14-17 along with a plus-11 rating. Gil won an SJHL championship with the Battlefords North Stars in 2019-20.

On the trade front, Columbus made a pair of deals to put the team back to the 19-man roster limit as they head towards the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. First, the team traded goaltender Talor Joseph to the Danbury Hat Tricks for future considerations. The club also moved forward Carson Andreoli to the Blue Ridge Bobcats for future considerations as well.

The River Dragons are back in action this weekend Saturday at 7:05 pm and Sunday at 4:05 pm against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Saturday is Faith and Family Night and also the next Chick-fil-A Midland/Kissin' 99.3 Family Four Pack Night, while Sunday is the team's St. Patrick's Day celebration complete with specialty jerseys and limited edition merchandise! Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games via the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.