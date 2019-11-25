Gift of Baseball Program Commences Today to Benefit Local Non-Profits

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to announce the return of the Gift of Baseball Program for the holidays. The Gift of Baseball program provides tickets to underprivileged families for the chance to share the fun of Thunder Baseball .

For each ticket purchased before January 2, the Thunder will provide tickets to 2020 games through various non-profit partners and the Grand Slam We Care's Tickets for Kids program.

"Attending the family-friendly and fun environment that we have cultivated at ARM & HAMMER Park over the years is a privilege that not every family in Mercer, Bucks and Burlington County has," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "I am thrilled to partner with so many great local organizations that allow some of those families to enjoy the experience of Thunder Baseball."

In the 14 years of the Gift of Baseball Program, the Thunder have donated 10,684 tickets to area non-profits.

Ticket purchases made between Monday, November 25 and January 2 of any Thunder Makes Membership Plan will trigger a matching donation to Thunder non-profit partners. The brand new Thunder Makes Membership Program offers memberships for as many as 70 games and as few as six games. Information on the program can be found.

The 2020 season at ARM & HAMMER Park will commence on Thursday, April 9 at 7:00pm when the Thunder host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals).

For more information on Thunder baseball visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

