Gift An R-Phils Valentine's Day Package from Screwball

This year the Reading Fightin Phils are delivering Valentine's Day gifts for our fans! Screwball will deliver roses or jerseys to your special loved one just in time for Valentine's Day! Whether it is for a sweetheart or for your child, each package will serve as a great way to celebrate this Valentine's Day.

Fans will have the choice of gifting either a box of one dozen long-stem roses or a personalized R-Phils jersey.

Popular Fightins mascot Screwball will hand deliver to either your loved one's residence or workplace. All packages will include a $20 R-Phils gift card that may be used towards tickets, merchandise, or concessions. A personalized message can also be included in the package! Screwball will limit his deliveries to a 15-mile radius of FirstEnergy Stadium. All gifts will be delivered on Friday, February 12, 2021.

There are two great packages for fans to purchase this year, with both costing just $95 each.

Package 1:

* Delivery of one dozen, boxed, long-stem roses on February 12 by Screwball

*$20 R-Phils Gift Card

Package 2:

* Delivery of a R-Phils personalized jersey on February 12 by Screwball

* $20 R-Phils Gift Card

Quantities are limited and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. All deliveries are limited to a 15-mile radius from FirstEnergy Stadium. Orders will be delivered between 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM on February 12, 2021. To order, please visit rphils.com/shop.

