Giants Win in 10 Innings on Williams' Walk-Off Hit

The San Jose Giants earned their first walk-off win this season with a 6-5, 10-inning victory over the Inland Empire 66ers on Saturday night at Excite Ballpark. After the Sixers rallied to tie the game in the top of the ninth, Carter Williams delivered a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to propel San Jose to the thrilling win. The Giants (50-27) have now claimed four of the first five games in the series and secured their 50th victory overall this season.

A dramatic 10th inning saw San Jose reliever Clay Helvey escape a jam to keep the score tied before the Giants won the game in the bottom of the frame. With the free runner at second base to begin the top of the 10th, Inland Empire's Elijah Greene dropped down a bunt and reached first safely when Helvey mishandled the ball for an error. Gustavo Campero, the potential go-ahead run, advanced to third on the play. Greene then stole second base to give the Sixers a second runner in scoring position. However, Helvey came back to strikeout Jeremy Arocho for the first out of the inning. D'Shawn Knowles then laid down a bunt, but catcher Patrick Bailey immediately pounced on the ball, looked the runner back to third and threw out Knowles at first base for the second out. Helvey followed with a strikeout of Edwin Yon to end the inning.

San Jose then took advantage of their free runner at second base in the bottom of the 10th to win the game. Jimmy Glowenke started the inning at second for the Giants. Bailey was up first and he worked a full-count walk. After Tyler Wyatt popped out on a bunt attempt, Williams came up and laced the first pitch of his at-bat past second baseman Carson Matthews and into right center field. Glowenke raced around third on the hit and easily beat the throw home to spark a wild walk-off celebration.

The Giants enjoyed the lead for the majority of Saturday's contest as Carson Ragsdale produced another excellent start while Luis Toribio and Jairo Pomares each blasted home runs.

Inland Empire initially took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Gabe Matthews doubled with two outs and immediately scored when the next batter, Carson Matthews, hit an RBI single. Ragsdale though would retire the next eight batters and did not allow another run for the remainder of his outing.

San Jose immediately answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Luis Matos led off with a single and advanced to second on Marco Luciano's groundout. Pomares then hit a sharp grounder up the middle that was stopped by a sliding Jose Guzman at shortstop. Guzman alertly threw the ball to third as Matos had rounded the bag too far. However, Matos got himself into a rundown and was able to avoid the tag from the third baseman Arocho as he crossed home plate with the tying run. Glowenke followed with a double to deep left plating Pomares to give the Giants a 2-1 lead.

Toribio then made the score 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth when he connected for an opposite field solo homer to left center. The home run was Toribio's fourth of the season.

San Jose extended their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh as Pomares launched a two-out, two-run home run to left center. It was Pomares' 11th homer of the year.

Meanwhile, following Ragsdale's five-inning start, Haydn King tossed two perfect frames out of the bullpen to maintain the Giants advantage. Justin Crump then entered from the bullpen in the top of the eighth and surrendered two runs without allowing a hit. A pair of errors and a walk loaded the bases with none out for the 66ers before Crump issued a walk to Greene to force home a run. Crump though managed to settle down and retired the next three hitters with Inland Empire plating only one more run on a Knowles RBI groundout.

Helvey was summoned to begin the top of the ninth with the lead still at 5-3 and promptly struck out Cade Cabbiness to start the inning. Guzman though followed with a double to deep left center before Gabe Matthews stepped to the plate and crushed a game-tying two-run home run to straightaway center. It was Matthews' first home run of the season as he had just joined Inland Empire earlier in the week.

Helvey responded after the home run to strikeout the next two hitters ending the inning. In the bottom of the ninth, the Giants loaded the bases with two outs as Matos singled before back-to-back walks to Marco Luciano and Pomares. Glowenke though flied out to right for the final out to send the game into extras, which set the table for the 10th inning dramatics.

GIANTS NOTES

Extra, Extra

The Giants improved to 2-3 in extra-inning games this season. Prior to Saturday, San Jose's only extra-inning win this year came on May 22 at Fresno (5-4 in 10 innings). The Giants have not played a game longer than 10 innings this season.

Inside The Box Score

The Giants finished the game with 15 hits. All nine San Jose starters had at least one hit. The Giants left 13 runners on base. Inland Empire had only six hits on Saturday.

Hitting Leaders

Luis Matos (4-for-5, 2B) had three singles and a double as part of a four-hit night. Jairo Pomares (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Jimmy Glowenke (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) also finished with multi-hit games. Carter Williams had been hitless in five at-bats before his game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th.

On The Mound

Carson Ragsdale pitched five innings with only one run and four hits allowed. He walked none and struck out five. Ragsdale threw 61 of his 82 pitches for strikes. Clay Helvey (3-3) was credited with the win out of the bullpen. Helvey struck out five batters in his two innings of work.

Winning Ways

The Giants have won six out of their last seven games are 13-4 in their last 17 contests overall. San Jose is 6 1/2 games ahead of Rancho Cucamonga (43-33) for the final playoff spot in the Low-A West race

On Deck

The Giants and 66ers conclude their six-game series on Sunday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 5:00 PM. Ty Weber is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

