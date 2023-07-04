Giants Win 5-1 In Front Of Holiday Sellout Crowd

The San Jose Giants closed out their homestand with a 5-1 victory over the Modesto Nuts in front of an Independence Day weekend sellout crowd of 3,333 at Excite Ballpark. Alexander Suarez hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first and the Giants never looked back en route to taking the series finale. With the win, San Jose (43-32 overall, 3-6 second half) claimed two of the six games in the series versus Modesto.

Seth Corry fired four scoreless innings in his start on Monday pitching around four hits (all singles), two walks and a hit batter. Corry struck out five during his 60-pitch performance. Dylan Cumming (4-1) earned the win out of the bullpen with three shutout innings of long relief before Melvin Adon pitched the final two frames to close out it out.

The Giants jumped out early in the contest when Suarez, who was batting leadoff for only the second time this season, launched a towering home run down the left field line to leadoff the bottom of the first. It was Suarez's third homer of the season and only the second leadoff home run hit by a San Jose player this season (Carter Howell).

Diego Velasquez followed the big fly with a double into the left center field gap before a Matt Higgins infield single put runners on the corners. Tanner O'Tremba's double play grounder then scored Velasquez to increase the Giants lead to 2-0.

Corry then escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the second to maintain the two-run advantage. A one-out HBP before a Justin Lavey single and a two-out walk to Curtis Washington put three runners on base for the Nuts. Corry though came back to strikeout former first round pick Cole Young to retire the side. Corry then used a double play to pitch around a one-out single in the third before stranding two more runners in a scoreless top of the fourth.

Cumming was summoned from the bullpen to begin the top of the fifth and put up a quick zero before escaping a jam in the sixth. With the score still at 2-0, Lavey hit a two-out double in the top of the sixth inning before Miguel Perez singled to put runners on the corners. Cumming though recovered to strikeout Washington to retire the side.

San Jose then added to their lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth before a single tally in the seventh. O'Tremba led off the sixth by reaching on an error and immediately scored when the next batter, Thomas Gavello, blasted a double to the fence in deep right center.

Two batters later, Andrew Kachel grounded a single into right center that scored Gavello to stretch the lead to 4-0.

The Giants made it 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh as Velasquez and Higgins both walked to put runners on first and second with none out. O'Tremba then reached on a bunt single and when the third baseman Josh Hood threw the ball away for an error, Velasquez raced home with the fifth and final San Jose run of the night.

Adon relieved Cumming to begin the top of the eighth and surrendered one run in his first inning of work, but the Nuts would get no closer. A two-out walk to Milkar Perez and an Adon throwing error on a pick-off attempt put a runner at third base for Modesto. Lavey then produced an RBI single as the Nuts closed within 5-1. Adon though prevented further damage in the inning and then pitched through a leadoff single and a walk in the top of the ninth to slam the door.

The trio of Corry, Cumming and Adon combined on nine strikeouts with no earned runs allowed in the win. Higgins (2-for-3) and Kachel (2-for-4, RBI) had multi-hit games for the Giants. San Jose out-hit Modesto 10-9. The Nuts left 12 runners on base.

The Giants next travel to Fresno for a six-game series against the Grizzlies beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch for the series opener at Chukchansi Park is set for 7:05 PM. Hayden Wynja is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The Giants return to Excite Ballpark on Friday, July 14 for a nine-game homestand.

