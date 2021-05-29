Giants Win 1Ã¢ÂÂ0 Pitchers' Duel over Storm

Three Giants pitchers - Carson Ragsdale, Juan Sanchez and Brooks Crawford - combined on a two-hitter with 18 strikeouts while Marco Luciano's RBI double in the bottom of the eighth brought home the only run of the game in a 1-0 victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. With the win, San Jose (13-9) evened the series against the Storm at two games apiece.

Ragsdale delivered a spectacular start on the mound for the Giants as the right-hander struck out a whopping 12 batters over 5 2/3 scoreless innings with only two hits allowed and one walk. Ragsdale retired 17 of the 22 hitters he faced. Sanchez was then perfect over 2 1/3 innings of relief before Crawford slammed the door with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth.

Both teams threatened in the first inning on Friday, but each came away empty-handed. In the top half, Ragsdale issued a two-out walk and gave up a single to Jordy Barley before a passed ball advanced the runners to second and third. Ragsdale though recovered to strikeout Matthew Acosta to end the inning. Then in the bottom of the frame, Luis Matos blasted a one-out double off the wall in center, but was eventually thrown out at the plate by Lake Elsinore left fielder Angel Solarte attempting to score on Luciano's two-out single.

Ragsdale then wouldn't allow another baserunner until the fifth. He fanned two Storm hitters in the third before striking out the side in the top of the fourth. A punchout to begin the fifth was his fourth in a row before Gilberto Vizcarra reached on an error to snap a string of 11 hitters in a row set down. A single from Sean Guilbe followed advancing Vizcarra to third, but the runners were stranded as Ragsdale recorded another strikeout and then induced a groundout to end the threat.

In the top of the sixth, Ragsdale struck out Jarryd Dale to start the inning before Brandon Valenzuela also struck out, but reached first safely on a wild pitch. A strikeout of Barley followed - Ragsdale's 12th of the game - which ended the night for the San Jose starter. Sanchez was summoned from the bullpen and he promptly fanned Acosta - the fourth strikeout of the inning - to retire the side.

Sanchez then struck out two more in a perfect seventh inning before breezing through a seven-pitch top of the eighth. Meanwhile, the Giants managed only one hit from the second through seventh innings against Lake Elsinore pitching before finally breaking through in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Ricardo Genoves worked a full-count walk to start the rally. Then with Luciano at the plate, pinch-runner Brett Auerbach stole second and took third when the throw from the catcher Vizcarra sailed into center for an error. Moments later, Luciano smacked a 2-2 pitch from Storm reliever Jose Geraldo off the wall in deep right for a double as Auerbach easily scored with the first and only run of the game.

Crawford then came on in the ninth and set down the side in order on a lineout and a pair of strikeouts to complete the shutout.

GIANTS NOTES

Pitching Excellence

Friday's shutout was the Giants' third of the season. The 18 strikeouts by San Jose pitching was one off their season-high (19 vs. Stockton on May 11). Carson Ragsdale's 12 strikeouts were the most by a Giants pitcher in a game this year. San Jose hurlers combined to issue only one walk in the victory. The final 11 Lake Elsinore hitters of the game were retired.

Ragsdale Rolling

Over his last two starts, Ragsdale has recorded 21 strikeouts and only one walk in 10 2/3 innings. He owns a 3.20 ERA over five starts this season (35 K's in 19 2/3 innings).

In The 'Pen

Juan Sanchez (2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO), who retired all seven batters he faced, was credited with the win. Brooks Crawford (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) earned his first save of the year. Crawford has allowed only one hit and no earned runs in seven innings for the Giants this season.

Luciano Heating Up

Marco Luciano (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) had two of the Giants' four hits on Friday. Over his last three games, Luciano is 7-for-11 with three doubles and a home run.

Series Update

After Lake Elsinore won the first two games of the series on Tuesday (8-7) and Wednesday (9-3), the Giants have bounced back with consecutive victories on Thursday (8-2) and Friday (1-0). Two games remain in the six-game set.

On Deck

The Giants and Storm continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Ryan Murphy is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

