Giants Victorious in Home Opener, 5-1

April 13, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







On the night the 2021 league championship flag was raised at Excite Ballpark, the San Jose Giants played an excellent all-around game earning a 5-1 victory in their home opener over the Fresno Grizzlies. Giants pitchers Matt Mikulski, Mat Olsen, Hunter Dula and Ian Villers were dominant on the mound while timely hitting keyed the offensive attack en route to the win. The victory was San Jose's (3-1) third in a row overall.

It was a celebratory night at the ballpark as the 2021 San Jose Giants were recognized for their magical run to the championship before the current Giants team continued their strong play early in the season. Mikulski, last year's second round draft pick of the San Francisco Giants, made his California League debut and tossed four strong innings to start the game with only one run and three hits allowed. The left-hander walked one - the first batter of the game - and struck out five. At one point during his start, Mikulski retired seven straight Fresno hitters. Meanwhile, in the top of the third, he twice picked-off a Fresno baserunner at first base.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third as Dilan Rosario singled with one out before Abdiel Layer stepped to the plate and laced an RBI double into the left center field gap.

After Fresno tied the game in the fourth on Yanquiel Fernandez's one-out RBI single, the Giants immediately went back in front with two runs in the bottom of the inning. A walk to Aeverson Arteaga started the rally for San Jose. Adrian Sugastey then lined a single into right and when the right fielder Fernandez mishandled the ball for an error, Arteaga alertly took third. Fernandez then made a hurried throw towards third base that skipped away for a second error on the play allowing Sugastey to move into second. Moments later, a wild pitch brought home Arteaga with the go-ahead tally. Then with two outs, Rosario lined a clutch single into center plating Sugastey to make it 3-1.

Olsen entered out of the Giants bullpen to begin the top of the fifth and promptly struck out two in a 1-2-3 inning to maintain the two-run advantage. San Jose then kept the pressure on with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Grant McCray led off with a double to the fence in deep left and scored two batters later when Arteaga lined a one-out single into right. Following a walk to Sugastey, Yorlis Rodriguez came up and belted an RBI double into the left center field gap stretching the lead to 5-1.

Olsen then cruised through another inning as the right-hander struck out two more in a scoreless top of the sixth. Fresno threatened in the seventh as back-to-back singles to start the frame put runners on the corners with none out. Olsen though managed to escape as Hunter Goodman lined out softly to shortstop that resulted in the trail runner, Braxton Fulford, getting doubled-off at first base. Juan Guerrero then flied out to center to abruptly end the inning.

Dula pitched a scoreless top of the eighth to preserve the four-run advantage notching two more strikeouts as he worked around a leadoff single. Then in the ninth, Villers came on and worked through a one-out single and a walk, notching a strikeout of Goodman before Guerrero grounded out to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Pitching Shines: The Giants own a 2.50 team ERA through the first four games this season. San Jose pitchers have allowed a total of only 19 hits in the four contests. Giants hurlers combined for 12 strikeouts and only two walks on Tuesday. Mat Olsen was credited with the win after tossing three scoreless innings of long relief. Olsen allowed three hits, walked none and struck out four. He threw 23 of his 30 pitches for strikes.

Versus The Grizzlies: Tuesday marked the first of 30 meetings this season between division rivals San Jose and Fresno. The Giants swept the Grizzlies in the Championship Series last September.

Hitting Leaders: Adrian Sugastey (2-for-3) and Dilan Rosario (2-for-3, RBI, SB) had multi-hit games for the Giants in Tuesday's win.

On Deck: The Giants and Grizzlies continue their series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Eric Silva is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

