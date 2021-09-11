Giants Shutout Stockton, Clinch Playoff Berth

September 11, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants have punched their ticket to the Low-A West Championship Series! San Jose's 6-0 shutout win over Stockton at Excite Ballpark on Friday night combined with Rancho Cucamonga's loss at Inland Empire clinched a playoff spot for the Giants.

San Jose won their third in a row over the Ports in the series and now owns a 70-42 overall record with eight games remaining in the regular season. The Giants will take on the Fresno Grizzlies in the best-of-five Low-A West Championship Series beginning on Tuesday, September 21. Full schedule details will be announced soon.

San Jose pitching shined on Friday as Carson Ragsdale, Juan Sanchez and Clay Helvey combined on a four-hitter. The shutout was the Giants' league-leading 10th of the season.

In addition to clinching a playoff spot, San Jose set a single-season team record for strikeouts on Friday. The Giants have now struck out 1,348 hitters this year, which leads all of Minor League Baseball and is the most in the 33-year history of the club.

Ragsdale began the night with a perfect top of the first before escaping a bases loaded jam in the second. After Ragsdale kept the Ports off the board in the top of the third, San Jose scored three times in the bottom of the inning to move in front. Jimmy Glowenke led off the frame with a single before Edison Mora was hit by a pitch. Abdiel Layer was up next and he blasted a fly ball off the fence in straightaway center for a triple. The hit easily scored both Glowenke and Mora for a 2-0 advantage. Luis Toribio followed by drawing a walk before Carter Williams hit into a double play that brought home Layer to make it 3-0.

San Jose added to their lead with a single tally in the bottom of the fourth. Luis Matos reached safely on a one-out error before Glowenke singled with two down. Mora then singled sharply into center plating Matos for a 4-0 cushion.

The Giants then completed the scoring for the night with a two-run bottom of the fifth. Consecutive one-out singles from Williams and Bailey put runners on first and second before Ghordy Santos hammered a two-RBI double to the wall in center to make it 6-0.

Following Ragsdale's five-inning start, Sanchez took over out of the bullpen to begin the top of the sixth and promptly struck out two in a 1-2-3 frame. Sanchez then used a double play to work around a leadoff single in the seventh to maintain the six-run lead.

Helvey entered to begin the top of the eighth and fanned Robert Puason to start the inning for the record-setting strikeout. Helvey then struck out the next two to complete the perfect inning before needing only eight pitches in a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to seal the victory.

The win reduced San Jose's magic number to one with Rancho Cucamonga's loss approximately 45 minutes later officially clinching the playoff berth.

GIANTS NOTES

Playoff Bound

With only two teams in the Low-A West reaching the playoffs this season, the San Jose Giants have secured their first Championship Series appearance since 2015 (lost to Rancho Cucamonga). The Giants will be attempting to win their first league title since 2010. First-place Fresno (72-37) clinched their playoff berth earlier in the week. San Jose is now eight games ahead of third-place Rancho Cucamonga with eight games remaining in the regular season (Giants hold tiebreaker).

Strikeout Record

The Giants pitching staff broke the team single-season strikeout record that had been held by the 2015 club (1,345 strikeouts). The current San Jose team broke the record in game #112 this season - 28 fewer games than in 2015 (140 total games).

Ragsdale's Start

Carson Ragsdale earned his eighth win of the season - tied for the Low-A West lead. The right-hander limited Stockton to three hits during his five scoreless innings on Friday. Ragsdale walked one and struck out six. He also leads the league with 162 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings this year.

At The Plate

Jimmy Glowenke was a perfect 3-for-3 with three singles and a walk in the victory. Abdiel Layer (2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI, SB) and Luis Matos (2-for-4) also had multi-hit games while Ghordy Santos (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) drove in a pair of runs. The Giants out-hit the Ports 12-4.

Team Awards

The Giants announced two team awards before the game on Friday. Third baseman Casey Schmitt was named San Jose Giants Defensive Player of the Year while Randy Rodriguez was honored as the club's Relief Pitcher of the Year. The Giants will recognize their Offensive Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and team MVP this weekend.

Homestand Update

The Giants improved to 7-3 on their current homestand (4-2 vs. Visalia, 3-1 vs. Stockton). San Jose has outscored Stockton 30-7 over the last three games - all wins.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Nick Swiney is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

The Giants are headed to the Low-A West Championship Series!

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from September 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.