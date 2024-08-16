Giants Pull Away After Ports Get Within Two

August 16, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Giants had an eight-run outburst in the first inning on Tuesday afternoon, and scored seven runs after the Ports had made it an 8-6 game for a 15-6 game-two win at Excite Ballpark.

A grand slam and a bases clearing triple plated seven of the eight runs the Giants scored in the first, capitalizing on two separate bases loaded situations in the opening frame alone. Stockton got their first hit in the sixth inning for the second night in a row, but this time built a rally around it.

Nelson Beltran's single up the middle with one out in the fifth got the Ports in the hit column. Two walks loaded the bases before an error at short scored the Ports first run. Stockton got their own grand slam from Clark Elliott when he belted his sixth home run of the season out to deep right to make it 8-5.

Just like San Jose did in the first, the Ports generated a second bases-loaded rally. Miles Naylor ripped an RBI single in to center, but catcher Mario Gomez was doubled up at second on a line drive to short by Beltran, ending the inning with a line-drive double play.

The Giants immediately struck back in the bottom of the sixth, cashing in on their fourth bases-loaded rally of the game after Norge Vera thwarted one in the fourth inning. A base hit up the middle and Lisbel Diaz' second home run of the series - this time a three-run blast - put San Jose up 12-6. They tacked on three more in the seventh with their fifth bases-loaded situation of the game, on two-RBI double and a base hit to cap the scoring at 15-6.

UP NEXT

The Giants will start RHP Ubert Mejias (3-5, 4.74) in game three, and the Ports will start vs. RHP Jackson Finley (1-7, 6.49).

