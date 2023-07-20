Giants Power To 6-3 Win Over Ports

July 20, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







Andrew Kachel hit a two-run home run while Tanner O'Tremba added a late three-run blast to lead the San Jose Giants to a 6-3 victory over the Stockton Ports on Wednesday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. Manuel Mercedes fired five scoreless innings in his start as the Giants (48-38 overall, 8-12 second half) earned their second straight win to open the series and improved to 4-1 on the current homestand.

Kachel (2-for-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and O'Tremba (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) combined to drive in all six San Jose runs in the win. Diego Velasquez (2-for-4, 2B), Anthony Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2B) and Jose Ramos (2-for-4) also finished with multi-hit games.

The Giants never trailed in the contest with Kachel's big fly in the bottom of the first giving San Jose the early advantage. With two outs, Onil Perez singled before Kachel stepped to the plate and launched a 3-1 pitch over the fence in deep right field for a two-run home run. The round-tripper was Kachel's fourth of the season as the Giants jumped in front by a 2-0 margin.

Meanwhile, Mercedes became the third straight San Jose starting pitcher on the homestand to fire five shutout innings following Nomar Medina on Sunday and Gerelmi Maldonado last night. Mercedes allowed only three hits - all singles - with two walks and four strikeouts during his 71-pitch outing. The right-hander lowered his season ERA to 3.18 over a team-high 70 2/3 innings.

The Giants then extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Kachel knocked in another run. With one out, Velasquez doubled and advanced to third on the play when center fielder Brayan Buelvas committed a fielding error. After Perez grounded out, Kachel came up and produced another clutch two-out hit as he doubled into the right center field gap to bring home Velasquez for a 3-0 cushion.

Luis Moreno relieved Mercedes to begin the top of the sixth and immediately saw Stockton get on the scoreboard when Henry Bolte crushed a solo home run to deep center. Moreno though prevented any further damage during his two-inning performance with five of his six outs coming via the strikeout.

After Cameron Cotter worked a 1-2-3 top of the eighth for San Jose to maintain the two-run lead, the Giants offense would go back to work in the bottom of the frame. A leadoff walk to Perez and a one-out single from Justin Bench put runners on the corners. O'Tremba then belted the first pitch of his at-bat to deep left for a three-run home run and a 6-1 margin. It was O'Tremba's fifth homer of the year.

The Ports would score twice in the top of the ninth and brought the potential tying run to the plate, but ultimately come up short as Cotter slammed the door. A leadoff walk to Cameron Masterman followed by a single from Yeniel Laboy to start the inning put two runners on base. Then with one out, Dereck Salom delivered an RBI single as Masterman came home to make it a 6-2 game. Following a walk to Cooper Uhl that loaded the bases, Bjay Cooke came up as the tying run and hit a sacrifice fly to deep center as Stockton pulled within 6-3. Then with the potential tying run still at the plate, Cotter struck out Pedro Pineda on three pitches to end the game.

Mercedes (2-3) was credited with the win - the first by a San Jose starting pitcher this season. Cotter also collected his first save of the year. The Giants out-hit the Ports 11-6.

The Giants continue their series against Stockton on Thursday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Dylan Cumming is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. For tickets, visit sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 20, 2023

Giants Power To 6-3 Win Over Ports - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.