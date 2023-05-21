Giants Outlast Ports In Extras

The San Jose Giants earned a hard-fought 7-6, 10-inning victory over the Stockton Ports on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Matt Higgins and Onil Perez produced clutch two-out RBI hits in the top of the 10th before Julio Rodriguez slammed the door in the bottom of the frame as the Giants held on for the extra-inning win. San Jose (24-14) has now claimed back-to-back contests in Stockton to move 10 games over .500 this season.

A night after pounding out a season-high 19 hits, the Giants collected 15 more hits in Saturday's thriller. Every player in the starting lineup had at least one hit for the second straight game. San Jose also twice came back from a deficit, including a key eighth-inning rally before going ahead for good in the 10th.

The seesaw affair began with the Giants scoring once in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Carter Howell started the game with a single, stole second, moved to third on an errant throw from Ports catcher Cooper Uhl and scored on a passed ball. Stockton tied the score in the bottom of the second against San Jose starter Jack Choate when Jose Escorche came through with a two-out RBI double.

Two errors and a walk then loaded the bases for the Giants with two outs in the top of the third. Garrett Frechette followed with a grounder to shortstop that Escorche fielded, but his attempt to force out Andrew Kachel at second base was late. The fielder's choice allowed a run to score as San Jose briefly reclaimed the lead at 2-1.

Three straight one-out singles from Stockton in the bottom of the third though immediately tied the game before an RBI groundout put the Ports ahead for the first time. Henry Bolte then beat out a grounder to shortstop for an infield single that scored another run as Stockton stretched their lead to 4-2.

The Giants would answer pushing across single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game 4-4. In the top of the fourth, Velasquez led off with a bloop double into shallow right and scored on Perez's one-out double down the left field line. Then in the fifth, three consecutive singles from Kachel, Dilan Rosario and Frechette loaded the bases with none out before Howell grounded into a 6-4-3 double play that scored the tying run.

The Ports responded, however, in the bottom of the fifth against reliever Tyler Vogel as Brennan Milone drew a one-out walk and scored when the next batter, Colby Thomas, hit a double giving Stockton back the lead at 5-4.

Daniel Blair entered from the San Jose bullpen to begin the bottom of the sixth and pitched around a pair of walks in his first inning of work before breezing through a six-pitch bottom of the seventh. The Giants then scored once in the top of the eighth on a key two-out hit to tie the game. Velasquez led off with a line drive single into left and was at third base with two outs following back-to-back groundouts from Higgins and Perez. Thomas Gavello was up next and the San Jose catcher came through as he lined a single into shallow left center that scored Velasquez for a 5-5 tie.

Blair kept the game deadlocked with a scoreless bottom of the eighth and then made quick work of Stockton with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to force extras. In the top of the 10th, the Ports were poised to escape with no runs coming across before Higgins and Perez produced their clutch hits. With pinch-runner P.J. Hilson as the automatic runner at second base to start the inning, Howell grounded out to third and Velasquez popped out to third. Higgins was then down in the count 1-2 before lining a double into right. The hit easily scored Hilson from second giving the Giants a 6-5 lead in dramatic fashion. Perez was up next and he singled sharply into left with Higgins just beating the throw home from the left fielder Bolte to extend the lead to 7-5.

Rodriguez then took over on the mound in the bottom of the 10th and worked through the heart of the Ports lineup to nail down the save. With Brayan Buelvas as the automatic runner, Rodriguez retired Milone on a fly out to left before Thomas grounded out. A balk then scored Buelvas to trim the San Jose advantage to 7-6. Moments later, Bolte hit a sharp grounder to second that looked to end the game, but Kachel bobbled the ball for an error allowing the potential tying run to reach base. Rodriguez though recovered by striking out the next hitter, Tommy Stevenson, to seal the exciting victory.

Blair (4-0) picked-up the win after firing four scoreless innings of long relief. The right-hander surrendered only one hit, walked two and struck out four. Rodriguez collected his first save of the season.

Howell (2-for-6, SB), Velasquez (2-for-5, 2B), Perez (2-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI, SB), Kachel (2-for-4, SB), Rosario (2-for-5) and Frechette (2-for-5, RBI) each had multi-hit games for the Giants. San Jose out-hit Stockton 15-8. The Giants won despite a season-high 15 runners left on base. San Jose improved to 2-1 in extra-inning games and 8-1 in one-run contests this season.

The Giants will look to split the six-game set in Stockton when the teams conclude their series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Banner Island Ballpark is at 2:09 PM. Gerelmi Maldonado is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

