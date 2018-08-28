Giants Outlast Nuts in Road Finale

August 28, 2018 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





MODESTO, CA - The San Jose Giants closed out their road schedule with a 3-2, 10-inning win over the Modesto Nuts on Monday evening at John Thurman Field. Jacob Heyward hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th before Peter Lannoo stranded the potential tying run at third base in the bottom of the inning to propel San Jose to the victory. With the win, the Giants (57-76) avoided the sweep and snapped a four-game losing streak.

Heyward (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI), Wander Franco (2-for-5) and Johneshwy Fargas (2-for-5, 2 SB) had two hits apiece to lead San Jose at the plate.

Joey Marciano (1-4) earned his first California League win after tossing three scoreless innings over the seventh, eighth and ninth frames. Marciano surrendered just one hit, walked one and struck out two during his impressive long relief stint. Lannoo recorded the final three outs of the game for his first save.

With the game tied 2-2, Franco led off the top of the 10th with a line drive to third that deflected off the diving Joe Rizzo for an infield single. The hit advanced automatic runner Jalen Miller to third. Heyward was up next and he lifted a sacrifice fly to the warning track in deep right center plating Franco for a 3-2 Giants lead.

Lannoo then took over on the mound in the bottom of the 10th with Rizzo at second as the automatic runner. Manny Pazos led off with a deep fly ball to left that was caught on the warning track by Heath Quinn. Rizzo, the potential tying run, tagged up and advanced to third on the play. Lannoo then retired Jack Larsen on a shallow fly out to right with Rizzo remaining at third before Beau Branton flied out to center to end the game.

Anthony McIver (0-4), who allowed the game-deciding run in the top of the 10th, suffered the loss for the Nuts.

San Jose jumped out early on Monday scoring twice in the top of the first against Modesto starter Nick Wells. Fargas led off with the game with a single before stealing second. With two outs, Franco reached on a Rizzo fielding error at third to put runners on the corners. Heyward was up next and he lined a single down the left field line that brought home Fargas with the first run. Left fielder Anthony Jimenez then mishandled the ball in deep left for another error allowing Franco to also score on the play giving the Giants a 2-0 lead.

The Nuts though would battle back to tie the game with single tallies in the second and fourth innings. In the bottom of the second, Pazos clubbed a solo homer to left to cut the San Jose lead in half. Then in the fourth, Evan White drew a leadoff walk and scored the tying run when the next batter, Nick Zammarelli, doubled off the center field wall. Giants starter John Gavin though stranded Zammarelli, the potential go-ahead run, at second before setting down Modesto 1-2-3 in the bottom of the fifth to end the night.

Gavin tossed five solid innings with two runs (both earned) allowed. He surrendered just three hits, walked two and struck out six during his 83-pitch outing.

Sam Coonrod (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO) struck out the side in a perfect bottom of the sixth for San Jose to keep the game tied before Marciano entered to begin the bottom of the seventh. Marciano worked around a Larsen two-out double in his first inning of work before setting down the side in order in the eighth and ninth to force extras.

Notes

* The Giants played their league-leading 13th extra-inning game of the season (7-6 record).

* Franco hit his league-leading 39th double of the season.

* San Jose out-hit Modesto 9-4.

* Fargas collected his league-leading 44th and 45th stolen bases of the year.

* The Giants finished their seven-game road trip with a 3-4 record. San Jose went 28-42 on the road this season (12-23 in the second half).

On Deck

The Giants return to Municipal Stadium for a seven-game homestand against the Stockton Ports (three games) and Modesto Nuts (four games) that will close out the season. Tuesday's series opener against the Ports is a 7:00 PM first pitch. Domenic Mazza (3-4, 3.99 ERA) is slated to start on the mound for San Jose while Stockton is expected to counter with Evan Manarino (4-6, 5.44 ERA). For tickets, call (408) 297-1435 or visit sjgiants.com.

