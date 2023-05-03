Giants Open 12-Game Homestand With 9-1 Victory

May 3, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants opened their 12-game homestand with a convincing 9-1 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark. The Giants used a five-run bottom of the seventh inning to break open a close game on their way to a fourth straight win overall. San Jose (14-8) has outscored the opposition by an impressive 35-6 margin during the winning streak.

Diego Velasquez finished 3-for-5 with a double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games in the victory. Tanner O'Tremba (2-for-5, 3B, 3 RBI) had a key two-run triple as part of a multi-hit night at the plate while Alexander Suarez's (1-for-3, 3B, 3 RBI) three-run triple highlighted the seventh-inning rally. Vaun Brown (2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI) also doubled twice in his return to Excite Ballpark.

Three Giants pitchers - Hayden Birdsong, Jack Choate and Julio Rodriguez - combined to allow just one run while collecting 14 strikeouts in the decisive win.

A two-out rally in the bottom of the third on Tuesday gave San Jose an early 2-0 lead. After the first two batters in the frame were retired, Brown hit a double to left before Zach Morgan worked a walk. O'Tremba was up next and he blasted a triple off the fence in deep right center to score both runners with the first two runs of the contest.

Meanwhile, Birdsong impressed in his start tossing four scoreless innings with three hits allowed, two walks and seven strikeouts. The right-hander stranded six runners on base during his four-inning stint on the mound.

Choate then took over in the top of the fifth with the score still at 2-0 and used a double play to pitch around a one-out single in his first inning of work before firing a 1-2-3 top of the sixth. In the seventh, Modesto scratched across a run as Milkar Perez doubled with one out before Cole Young was hit by a pitch with two down. Gabriel Gonzalez then singled to left to bring home Perez cutting the Giants lead to 2-1. Choate though managed to keep San Jose in front when he retired the next hitter, Gabe Moncada, on a pop out to strand the potential tying run at second.

The Giants then took control of the game with their five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh. Carter Howell drew a leadoff walk before Velasquez singled. Brown then hit a chopper to shortstop that was misplayed by Young for an error as Howell raced home with the first run of the inning. After Brown stole second, a passed ball on Nuts catcher Freuddy Batista allowed Velasquez to score for a 4-1 margin. Morgan then struck out and O'Tremba bounced into a force out before Jose Ramos walked and Andrew Kachel singled to load the bases. Suarez was up next and he produced the big hit with a ringing triple to deep right center that cleared the bases and pushed the lead to 7-1.

Choate returned to the mound in the eighth and promptly struck out the side before San Jose added two more runs in the bottom of the inning. Howell again started a rally by drawing a walk before Velasquez singled. Brown then came up and doubled home Howell for an 8-1 cushion. Later in the inning, O'Tremba's groundout plated the ninth and final Giants run of the evening to make it 9-1.

Rodriguez closed it out on the mound for San Jose with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth.

Choate (2-0) earned the win after pitching four strong innings in the piggyback relief role with just one run allowed. The lefty gave up three hits, walked none and struck out six. Choate now owns a 1.56 ERA this season with 31 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings.

The Giants out-hit the Nuts 10-6. With four straight victories, San Jose matched their longest winning streak of the season.

The Giants continue their series against Modesto on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Will Kempner is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

California League Stories from May 3, 2023

