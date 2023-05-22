Giants Lose Wild 12-Inning Game To Ports, Drop Series In Stockton

The San Jose Giants suffered a heartbreaking 12-10, 12-inning loss to the Stockton Ports on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark. After the Giants scored three times in the top of the 12th to take a 10-7 lead, Stockton rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning capped by Brayan Buelvas' walk-off three-run homer as the Ports won in dramatic fashion. With the loss, San Jose (24-15) dropped four of six games in Stockton this week - their first series loss since the opening weekend of the season.

Carter Howell (4-for-7, HR, RBI, SB) had four hits, including a solo home run, to lead the Giants offensively in defeat. Andrew Kachel (3-for-5, 2B, HR, RBI) and Matt Higgins (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) also homered as part of multi-hit games.

The seesaw affair saw the Ports twice rally from three-run deficits before ultimately handing San Jose the walk-off defeat. Stockton won despite committing seven errors as the Giants were only 2-for-24 with runners in scoring position.

Sunday's game started with a bang as Howell crushed the first pitch of the afternoon over the fence in deep left center for a 419-foot home run. It was his second round-tripper of the season.

Gerelmi Maldonado made the start on the mound for San Jose and allowed only three baserunners in his four innings, however all three would score as the Ports took a 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the first, Henry Bolte singled with two outs before Tommy Stevenson lined a two-run home run to right center. Then in the third, Pedro Pineda led off with a single, stole second and later scored on Brennan Milone's sacrifice fly. Maldonado, who retired the final six batters of his outing, struck out six and walked none over his four innings.

The Giants then answered with five runs over the middle three innings to move in front by a 6-3 margin. In the top of the fourth, Kachel belted a solo home run to right to cut the Stockton lead in half. It was Kachel's second home run of the season with both coming in this week's series. Zach Morgan followed with a single and later scored on an error to tie the game.

In the top of the fifth, San Jose loaded the bases with two outs as Diego Velasquez singled before walks to Higgins and Kachel. Morgan then hit a grounder behind third that saw Milone field the ball, but the Ports third baseman was late in an attempt to force out Higgins at third. The play resulted in a run as Velasquez scored from third to give the Giants back the lead at 4-3.

In the sixth, P.J. Hilson led off by reaching on an error before Howell singled to put runners on the corners. An error then scored Hilson while Onil Perez's groundout brought home Howell for a 6-3 advantage.

Stockton though responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to immediately tie the game 6-6. With reliever Miguel Mora on the mound, Colby Thomas singled and scored when the next batter, Jose Escorche, doubled down the left field line. A second run in the inning then scored as Stevenson's grounder to third with a runner at third base was misplayed by Dilan Rosario for an error. Then with the bases loaded and one out, Bjay Cooke flied out to shallow right, however the throw home from Hilson was not handled by the catcher Perez. When the ball rolled behind home, the lead runner at third base, Bolte, who was initially holding, raced home and scored. Perez was charged with the error as the Ports tied the game 6-6.

The contest then remained deadlocked until the 10th. San Jose left two runners in scoring position in both the seventh and ninth innings. Meanwhile, Sam Delaplane pitched around a single and two walks in the bottom of the seventh before Will Kempner and Esmerlin Vinicio tossed perfect eighth and ninth innings respectively to force extras.

In the top of the 10th with Rosario as the automatic runner at second, Hilson was hit by a pitch before Howell reached on a bunt single - the Giants' first hit with a runner in scoring position in the game. Velasquez followed with a grounder to short that saw Rosario forced out at home, but Perez then hit a sacrifice fly to center plating Hilson for a 7-6 San Jose lead.

Vinicio returned to the mound in the bottom of the 10th looking to close it out, but Stockton cashed in their automatic runner to again tie the game. With one out, Bolte hit a ringing line drive off the right field wall to easily score the tying run. Bolte though was thrown out at second by Hilson as he attempted to stretch the hit into a double.

Neither team scored in the 11th although both had opportunities. In the top half, Kachel led off by reaching on an error to move the automatic runner, Jose Ramos, to third base. The Giants though couldn't bring anyone home in the inning as Morgan struck out, Rosario was retired on a check-swing comebacker and Hilson struck out.

In the bottom of the 11th, Vinicio walked the first batter of the inning, but with the potential winning run in scoring position, registered three straight strikeouts on a total of just 10 pitches to send the game to the 12th.

San Jose then broke through for three runs in the top of the 12th to seemingly take control of the game. With Hilson as the free runner, Howell struck out to start the inning before Velasquez singled sharply into center to score the go-ahead run. Then with two outs, Higgins stepped to the plate and launched an opposite field two-run home run to left center to stretch the lead to 10-7. If was Higgins' third homer of the series and sixth overall this season.

The Giants though could not close out the Ports in the bottom of the 12th. Vinicio, who had allowed only one hit and one unearned run over three innings, went back to work in the 12th and promptly retired the first batter, Pineda, on a fly out to center. Thomas was up next and he laced a single into left to bring home the free runner cutting the San Jose lead to 10-8. Escorche followed with a sharp grounder to third that deflected off the glove of Rosario and down the left field line. The error allowed Thomas to move into third and Escorche, the potential tying run, to take second. Bolte was up next and he lined a single into left plating Thomas to bring Stockton within 10-9. Buelvas was then summoned as a pinch-hitter and on the eighth pitch of his at-bat, smacked a three-run home run to deep left center lifting the Ports to the walk-off win. The homer was Buelvas' team-leading fifth of the year and second as a pinch-hitter in the series - both of which came off Vinicio.

Vinicio (1-3) was saddled with the loss after surrendering six runs (three earned) over 3 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

San Jose out-hit Stockton by a 13-10 margin, but left a season-high 16 runners on base. The Giants fell to 2-2 in extra-inning games this year.

San Jose is now three games ahead of Fresno and four games in front of Modesto in the first half North Division race. One month remains in the first half.

Following an off day, the Giants continue their road trip on Tuesday evening with the opener of a six-game series against the Modesto Nuts. First pitch at John Thurman Field is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

