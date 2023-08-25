Giants Lose Third Straight Game to Nuts

The San Jose Giants dropped a third straight game to Modesto with a 14-4 loss to the Nuts on Thursday night at Excite Ballpark. Modesto used a four-run rally in the top of the second to take the lead for good before breaking the game open with six runs in the seventh inning en route to the convincing victory. The Giants (63-54 overall, 23-28 second half) have now allowed a total of 31 runs to the Nuts through the first three games of the series.

2023 first round draft pick Bryce Eldridge (1-for-4, RBI) had a run-scoring single in his first at-bat in the California League, Diego Velasquez (1-for-3, 2B) hit his league-leading 30th double of the season while Quinn McDaniel (0-for-3, 2 RBI) drove in a pair of runs to lead San Jose offensively in defeat. Thursday's contest saw four Giants hitters - Eldridge, McDaniel, Justin Wishkoski and Charlie Szykowny (all 2023 draftees) make their San Jose debuts after joining the club earlier in the week from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level).

The game went back-and-forth early with Modesto scoring once in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Seth Corry started on the mound for the Giants and issued a one-out walk to Colt Emerson before Luis Suisbel was hit by a pitch. A Corry wild pitch then moved the runners to second and third while another wild pitch with two outs eventually brought home Emerson with the first run of the night.

San Jose though answered with a three-run, three-hit rally in the bottom of the first. Velasquez smacked a one-out double to the fence in deep right center and immediately scored the tying run when the next batter, Eldridge, laced an RBI single into center.

Back-to-back walks to Wishkoski and Scott Bandura followed to load the bases before McDaniel hit a grounder to third. On the play, third baseman Tai Peete threw to second to get a force out, but the relay throw from the second baseman Brock Rodden towards first base glanced off the helmet of the sliding Bandura. McDaniel was credited with one RBI as Eldridge scored the go-ahead run and when the ball rolled away from second for an error, Wishkoski also came home to make it 3-1.

The Giants, however, would manage only one more hit for the remainder of the game and the Nuts controlled the rest of the contest. In the top of the second, Aidan Smith led off with a home run against Corry to trim the San Jose lead to 3-2. Then with one out, RJ Schreck walked, stole second and scored on Tatem Levins' single to tie the game 3-3. New pitcher Dylan Cumming then allowed a double to Rodden to put runners at second and third before Suisbel's two-out single plated two more giving Modesto back the lead at 5-3.

The Nuts added two runs against Cumming in the top of the third as Peete led off with a double before Smith was hit by a pitch. After a groundout advanced the runners, Schreck delivered a two-RBI single to make it 7-3.

The Giants scored their final run of the evening in the bottom of the third as Velasquez was hit by a pitch to leadoff before walks to Eldridge and Bandura loaded the bases with one out. McDaniel then hit a sacrifice fly to left as Velasquez came home bringing San Jose within 7-4.

Cumming recovered to toss consecutive scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth before back-to-back doubles from Rodden and Emerson in the sixth produced a run to stretch the Modesto lead to 8-4. The Nuts then sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh to break the game open. With Mauricio Estrella on the mound for the Giants, Smith drew a one-out walk before Gabe Moncada singled. A two-out single from Levins then scored Smith with the first run of the inning. After Rodden walked to load the bases, Estrella issued walks to the next two hitters - Emerson and Suisbel - to force home two more runs to make it 11-4. Marques Johnson was then summoned from the bullpen, but he promptly issued a fourth straight walk in the inning as a free pass to Lazaro Montes brought in another run. Peete then singled home two more as the Modesto lead grew to 14-4. All six runs in the top of the seventh scored after their were two outs.

San Jose finished the game with only four hits. The Giants had only one hit after the bottom of the first - an eighth-inning single from Alexander Suarez. Corry (0-2) was saddled with the loss after yielding four runs (all earned) in his 1 1/3 innings. San Jose pitching issued eight walks and also hit three batters.

First round pick Bryce Eldridge had an RBI single in his first at-bat with the San Jose Giants

The Giants continue their series against Modesto on Friday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 7:00 PM. Nomar Medina is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

