Giants Legend Will Clark Coming to Richmond for Flying Squirrels' Opening Night

RICHMOND, Va. - San Francisco Giants legend Will Clark will join the Richmond Flying Squirrels to welcome the 2022 season on April 12 for Opening Night at The Diamond, the Flying Squirrels announced on Friday. The six-time All-Star, whose No. 22 will be retired by the Giants this summer, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs for fans.

The Flying Squirrels host the Altoona Curve in their home opener on April 12. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the ballpark gates open at 5 p.m. Individual-game tickets for the 2022 season go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or in person at Nutzy's Block Party at The Diamond.

"We are thrilled to have Will Clark open the '22 season for the Flying Squirrels in the same campaign in which our parent club, the Giants, will retire his iconic number 22," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "Will is a part of our Flying Squirrels family, and recognizing him on our Opening Night will be a special way to start what promises to be a memorable season."

After welcoming the start of the season with a ceremonial first pitch, Clark will sign autographs for fans on the main concourse behind home plate from 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

A limited number of VIP packages are available for $75 each, which include access to a VIP-exclusive meet & greet, an exclusive Will Clark commemorative card, up to two autographs per attendee, an all-you-can-eat buffet in the SEGRA Picnic Zone and a field-level ticket for the game. Information on the VIP packages can be found here.

After a decorated collegiate career at Mississippi State and drawing national attention in the 1984 Olympics, "Will the Thrill" burst onto the scene in the Majors in 1986 with the Giants, homering off future Hall of Fame inductee Nolan Ryan in his first big-league at-bat. He earned the first of his six All-Star selections in his first full season in 1987.

In 1989, Clark put together an iconic performance in the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs to help the Giants reach the World Series. In Game 1, he homered twice, including a grand slam, off future Hall of Fame inductee Greg Maddux, driving in six total runs. In Game 5, he helped the Giants to a come-from-behind win with a game-winning, two-run single in the eighth to clinch the pennant. Clark was selected as the NLCS MVP.

After eight seasons with the Giants, Clark went on to play for the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals over his 15-year major-league career. He closed his career with the Cardinals in 2000, batting .345 with 12 homers in 51 games and helped lead his team to the NLCS.

Clark hit .303 for his career with 284 home runs. He won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 1991, two Silver Slugger Awards and was inducted to the inaugural class of the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006. His No. 22 will be retired in San Francisco on July 30, joining legendary Giants Christy Mathewson, John McGraw, Bill Terry, Mel Ott, Carl Hubbell, Monte Irvin, Willie Mays, Barry Bonds, Juan Marichal, Orlando Cepeda, Gaylord Perry and Willie McCovey, as well as MLB's universally retired No. 42 for Jackie Robinson.

Since 2009, Clark has served as a special assistant for the Giants.

Information on group packages for the Flying Squirrels' home opener on April 12 are available here or by contacting the front office at 804-359-FUNN (3866). Individual-game tickets for the 2022 season will on sale on Saturday at Nutzy's Block Party.

