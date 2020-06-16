Giants Host Fathers Day Weekend Experience

June 16, 2020 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





San Jose, CA - Happy Father's Day! The San Jose Giants are excited to announce Father's Day weekend catch and lunch on the field at Excite Ballpark in 2020. On what would have been another great Father's Day weekend at Excite Ballpark with catch following a San Jose Giants game,

San Jose, CA - Happy Father's Day! The San Jose Giants are excited to announce Father's Day weekend catch and lunch on the field at Excite Ballpark in 2020. On what would have been another great Father's Day weekend at Excite Ballpark with catch following a San Jose Giants game, the organization instead will dedicate the entire weekend to a family, fun experience. On Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21, families will have the chance to enjoy catch on the field and lunch from Turkey Mike's BBQ from 11 AM - 2:30 PM, with limited spots available per time-slot.

All time-slots will be 30 minutes in length and must be reserved in advance with food orders being taken online at https://bit.ly/TurkeyMikesToGo.

At the ballpark, fans will walk through the centerfield gate and be directed to their designated area in the outfield to play catch and enjoy their meal on the same field where the Giants play. Additionally, fans can add to their experience by picking up one of several Father's Day Merchandise Bundles offered at the San Jose Giants Dugout Store that will be available for purchase and pick up at the event.

"Father's Day has always been a special day for fans and families at Excite Ballpark," said Ben Taylor, San Jose Giants Chief Operating Officer. "This year, even without a San Jose Giants game being played, it is important to our organization that we honor the tradition that our community has come to know and love." The San Jose Giants will be adhering to all social distancing guidelines set forth by the Santa Clara County Health Department. This will include requiring everyone attending to enter the field with a mask. Additionally, the organization has produced social distancing protocols that, among additional measures, will require all staff members to wear masks, gloves and maintain 6 feet from each other. All food payment will be taken online during pre-order.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 16, 2020

Giants Host Fathers Day Weekend Experience - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.