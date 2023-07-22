Giants Hold Off Ports, 3-2

The San Jose Giants continued their strong play on the homestand with a 3-2 victory over the Stockton Ports on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. Andrew Kachel hit an early two-run home run while the Giants bullpen worked five scoreless innings in the narrow win. San Jose (49-39 overall, 9-13 second half) has now claimed three of the first four games in the series against Stockton while improving to 5-2 on the current homestand.

Kachel's (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) homer was his fifth of the season to lead an 11-hit offensive attack. Dilan Rosario (3-for-4, RBI) also finished with three hits, including a key go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

The Giants jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Kachel's big fly. With two outs, Onil Perez drew a walk and then stole second base. Moments later, Kachel crushed a 2-2 pitch over the fence in deep right for a two-run home run - his second round-tripper of the series.

Nomar Medina started on the mound for San Jose and began his outing with three scoreless innings. Medina managed to worked around a two-out walk in the top of the first, back-to-back one-out singles in the second and a two-out double in the third. The Ports though would breakthrough in the fourth scoring twice to tie the game. A one-out single from Cameron Masterman started the rally before Bjay Cooke drew a 13-pitch walk. After Cooper Uhl flied out, Elvis Rijo hit a sharp line drive off the glove of the diving Diego Velasquez at shortstop for a single. As the ball rolled into shallow left center, both Masterman and Cooke, who were running on the pitch, raced home to tie the score at 2-2.

Medina finished his outing with four innings pitched and two runs (both earned) allowed. The left-hander gave up five hits, walked two and struck out one. Stockton's two runs off of Medina in the top of the fourth snapped a remarkable 28-inning scoreless streak by Giants starting pitchers dating back to last Friday.

San Jose then immediately answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth to reclaim the lead. With one out, Anthony Rodriguez singled before advancing to third on a two-base throwing error committed by Ports pitcher Gunnar Hoglund on a pick-off. After P.J. Hilson walked, Rosario stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI single to put the Giants back ahead 3-2.

San Jose wouldn't score for the remainder of the night, but the bullpen maintained the one-run lead over the final five innings. Esmerlin Vinicio (3-6) was credited with the win after tossing scoreless fifth and sixth frames. Vinicio managed to pitch around three singles and two walks during his two innings on the mound. The southpaw struck out four, including back-to-back punchouts to end the top of the fifth with runners on the corners.

Wilkelma Castillo then pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Castillo, who entered the game to begin the top of the seventh, retired the first five batters he faced. In the top of the eighth, Castillo issued a two-out walk, but Cameron Cotter came in and promptly recorded the final out. Then in the ninth, Cotter quickly set down the first two hitters on a pair of groundouts. Henry Bolte kept Stockton in the game when he reached safely on a error before stealing second to put the potential tying run in scoring position, however Cotter recovered to set down Jose Mujica on a fly out to left to seal the victory. Cotter was credited with his second save of the season - both during the current series.

The Giants out-hit the Ports 11-8. Stockton was 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base. Velasquez (2-for-4) also had a multi-hit game for San Jose.

The Giants continue their series against Stockton on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Mauricio Estrella is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

