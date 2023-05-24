Giants Hold Off Modesto For 3-2 Series-Opening Victory

The San Jose Giants opened a six-game series in Modesto on Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over the host Nuts at John Thurman Field. After the Giants went ahead in the top of the fourth, Modesto stranded the potential tying run in scoring position in each of the next five innings as San Jose held on for the narrow victory. The first-place Giants now own a 25-15 record at the 40-game mark of the first half.

Diego Velasquez was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI while Matt Higgins (2-for-4, 2B, SB) also produced a multi-hit game for San Jose. Giants relievers Julio Rodriguez, Manuel Mercedes and Tyler Vogel combined for 6 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen as Modesto didn't score after the bottom of the third.

Both teams scored once in the first inning as Carter Howell led off the game with a triple to center and immediately scored when the next batter, Velasquez, singled to center. The Nuts then tied the score in the bottom of the inning against San Jose starter Miguel Yajure as Gabriel Gonzalez hit a one-out double and came home when the next batter, Gabe Moncada, grounded a single into center.

Yajure, who joined San Jose on a minor league rehab assignment last week, pitched 2 1/3 innings in his start with two runs (both earned) and four hits allowed. He walked none and struck out five. Modesto's second run charged to Yajure came in the bottom of the third as Cole Young led off with a single before Gonzalez doubled to put runners on second and third. A strikeout of Moncada followed, but Josh Hood then greeted the new pitcher Rodriguez with an RBI single as the Nuts took their first lead of the night at 2-1. With runners at the corners though, Rodriguez came back to induce the next hitter, Andrew Miller, to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Giants then immediately responded with two runs of their own in the top of the fourth to go back ahead. With one out, Higgins hit a double to center. Tanner O'Tremba then walked before Higgins stole third. Moments later, O'Tremba swiped second with Higgins scoring the tying run on the play thanks to a throwing error committed by the Modesto catcher Tatem Levins. Two batters later, Andrew Kachel came through with a clutch two-out RBI single giving San Jose a 3-2 lead.

The Giants would then maintain their slim one-run advantage for the remainder of the ballgame. Rodriguez (1-1) earned the win after tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. The right-hander managed to pitch around a leadoff double in the bottom of the fourth.

Manuel Mercedes then pitched the next 3 1/3 innings without allowing a run. Mercedes, who was being used in the piggyback relief role for the first time this season after making seven straight starts, worked through three hits and two walks while also registering four strikeouts. Mercedes stranded a runner at second in his first inning of work before pitching around two walks and a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth as the Nuts left runners at second and third. In the seventh, with the score still at 3-2, Gonzalez hit a leadoff single and Miller singled with two outs to put runners on the corners, but Mercedes came back with a three-pitch strikeout of Levins to retire the side.

In the bottom of the eighth, Miguel Perez led off with a single to again put the tying run on base. Brett Rodriguez following by grounding into a fielder's choice with Perez forced out at second. A pitching change then brought Vogel into the game and Rodriguez promptly stole second. However after Curtis Washington's groundout, which moved Rodriguez to third, Vogel set down the top prospect Young on a fly out to end the inning.

Vogel then slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth working a 1-2-3 frame to collect his third save of the season. Giants pitching combined to record 12 strikeouts with only two walks on Tuesday. Both teams finished the game with 10 hits. Modesto left 11 runners on base.

The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Hayden Wynja is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

