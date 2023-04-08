Giants Hold Off Grizzlies For First Win Of 2023

The San Jose Giants earned their first victory of 2023 with a 5-4 triumph over the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. The Giants took the lead for good with a four-run bottom of the fifth inning and then held off Fresno late to secure the win. With the victory, San Jose (1-2) salvaged the final game of the season-opening three-game series.

Carter Howell (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) and Diego Velasquez (2-for-4, RBI, SB) had two hits apiece from the top two spots in the batting order to lead the Giants offensively. The duo each produced a two-out, RBI single during the pivotal fifth-inning rally. On the mound, reliever Dylan Cumming finished the contest with four scoreless innings to earn the save. Cumming induced double plays to end the seventh, eighth and ninth innings as San Jose escaped with the win.

San Jose native and last year's third round draft pick Will Kempner made the start on the mound for the Giants and tossed three scoreless innings. Kempner worked around two singles and three walks during his 56-pitch outing. The right-hander struck out three.

The game was scoreless until San Jose pushed across a single run in the bottom of the fourth. A leadoff single from Velasquez and a one-out walk to Zach Morgan put two on before Matt Higgins' groundout advanced the runners to second and third. Then with Jose Ramos at the plate, a balk charged to Fresno starting pitcher Gabriel Barbosa allowed Velasquez to score the first run of the day.

Miguel Mora had relieved Kempner to begin the top of the fourth and fired a scoreless inning to begin his appearance before running into trouble in the fifth. 10 Grizzlies hitters came to the plate against Mora in the fifth inning with Fresno plating four runs. The Grizzlies managed only two hits in the frame, including a key two-RBI single from Yanquiel Fernandez with one out, but were able to take advantage of four walks, one HBP and three wild pitches to produce the big inning.

The Giants though immediately answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth to reclaim the lead. Onil Perez led off with a single and was at second base with two outs when Howell delivered an RBI single to bring San Jose within 4-2.

An errant pick-off throw then moved Howell to second before Velasquez's RBI single cut the Fresno advantage to 4-3. After Velasquez stole second, Thomas Gavello and Morgan worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. A wild pitch then brought home Velasquez to tie the game and moments later, a passed ball on Grizzlies catcher Bryant Betancourt allowed Gavello to score for a 5-4 Giants lead.

The five runs would be just enough for San Jose as Cumming managed to preserve the slim lead for the remainder of the game. Cumming, who entered from the bullpen to start the top of the sixth, struck out two to strand a pair of runners in his first inning of work. In the seventh, Jake Snider singled with one out, but Cumming promptly induced the next hitter, Skyler Messinger, to ground into an inning-ending double play.

With the score still 5-4, Fresno threatened again in the top of the eighth against Cumming as Luis Mendez singled to leadoff before Betancourt's one-out single put runners on the corners. Cumming though recovered as Jesus Bugarin followed by bouncing into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning. Then in the ninth, consecutive one-out singles from Parker Kelly and Cole Stilwell put the tying and go-ahead runs on base, but another double play saved the day as Snider hit a routine grounder to second and the Giants once again turned two to end the game.

Both teams struggled with runners in scoring position on Saturday as the Grizzlies went 1-for-12 and left 12 on base. San Jose finished 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Fresno out-hit the Giants 12-9.

Mora (1-0) was credited with the win despite allowing four runs (all earned) in his two innings of work. Cumming, who was making his professional debut after signing with San Francisco as a non-drafted free agent earlier this year, collected the save. He scattered seven hits - all singles - during his long relief outing with no walks and three strikeouts.

San Jose will next enjoy back-to-back off days on Sunday and Monday before embarking on their first road trip of the season when they start a six-game series at Modesto on Tuesday evening. The Giants return to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, April 18 to host the Inland Empire 66ers in a six-game set.

