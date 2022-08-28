Giants Hang On For 6-5 Win Over Nuts

August 28, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants scored six runs over the first three innings on Saturday night and then held on late in a 6-5 victory against the host Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field. The win was the Giants' (66-53, 26-27 second half) second straight over Modesto and their third in five games during the series this week.

Aeverson Arteaga (2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI) doubled twice and drove in a run to lead San Jose offensively in the victory. Manuel Mercedes fired five effective innings in his start yielding only two hits and two runs to pick-up the win. Hunter Dula slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth stranding the potential tying run on base to record his team-leading seventh save of the year.

For the second straight night, the Giants scored multiple runs in the top of the first inning to take a lead before the Nuts even came to the plate. Hayden Cantrelle started the game with a single before Arteaga drew a walk. Victor Bericoto then smashed a single off the pitcher Jake Miednik to bring home Cantrelle with the first run of the contest. Arteaga also moved to third on the hit and then scored the second run of the inning when the next batter, Yorlis Rodriguez, grounded out. Adrian Sugastey followed with a line drive single into left center plating Bericoto for a 3-0 San Jose advantage.

The only hiccups for Mercedes during his start came in the bottom of the second as Modesto hit back-to-back home runs to pull within 3-2. With one out in the inning, Jonatan Clase hit a low line drive into left that skipped past the diving Damon Dues. As the ball rolled to the fence, the speedy Clase raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Axel Sanchez was next for the Nuts and he blasted a fly ball over the wall in deep left for another homer to trim the Giants lead to 3-2.

San Jose though answered right back with a three-run top of the third. Sugastey reached on an error to start the inning before Dues walked. Suarez then delivered an RBI single into center as Sugastey came home to make it 4-2. After Garrett Frechette grounded out, Ronaldo Flores picked-up an RBI with a groundout as Dues scored the second run of the inning. Two batters later, Arteaga laced a two-out double into deep left center plating Suarez for a 6-2 cushion.

The Giants wouldn't score again the remainder of the night and managed only one hit after the third inning, but were ultimately able to hold off Modesto to secure the win.

Mercedes didn't allow another hit after the Nuts' back-to-back homers in the second. The right-hander struck out two in a perfect third inning before pitching around a pair of two-out walks in the fourth. In the fifth, Harry Ford walked with two outs, but Mercedes came back to strikeout Hogan Windish to end the inning.

Julio Rodriguez entered from the bullpen to begin the bottom of the sixth and fired two hitless innings of relief to maintain the four-run lead. Rodriguez plunked the first batter he faced, but bounced back to induce the next hitter, Tyler Locklear, to ground into a 6-4-3 double play. In the seventh, Freuddy Batista walked with one out, however consecutive strikeouts of the next two hitters, Colin Davis and Cesar Izturis Jr., got Rodriguez out of the inning.

Modesto would push across two runs in the bottom of the eighth against Willian Suarez to cut the San Jose lead to 6-4. A walk to Ford and a single off the bat of Windish started the inning. Then with one out, Locklear ripped a double into the left field corner to score both runners. However with the potential tying run at the plate, Suarez registered back-to-back strikeouts of Clase and Sanchez to retire the side.

Dula then took over in the bottom of the ninth and quickly recorded the first out before a walk to Davis. After a wild pitch advanced the runner to second, Izturis Jr. grounded out to move Davis to third. With the Giants one out away from victory, Ford hit a grounder to third that was misplayed by Rodriguez for an error allowing Davis to score as the Nuts closed within 6-5. Dula though needed just one pitch to retire the next hitter, Windish, on a routine fly ball to right to end the game and secure the victory for San Jose.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Box Score: The Giants out-hit the Nuts 7-4. San Jose was 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position compared to 1-for-7 for Modesto. Alexander Suarez (2-for-4, RBI) also had a multi-hit game for the Giants.

Double-Double: With a pair of two-baggers on Saturday, Aeverson Arteaga now leads the California League with 33 doubles this season.

Mercedes On The Mound: Manuel Mercedes matched his season-high totals in innings pitched (5) and strikeouts (7).

Versus The Nuts: The Giants improved to 9-8 at John Thurman Field this season (13-16 overall vs. Modesto). Sunday is the 30th and final meeting of the year between the two clubs.

Playoff Race: The Giants (66-53) are now five games ahead of the Nuts (61-58) in the race for the second-best overall record in the North Division. 13 games remain in the regular season. If Fresno wins the second half in the North (currently two games ahead of Modesto), the club with the second-best overall record in the division will qualify for the playoffs.

On Deck: The Giants and Nuts conclude their six-game series on Sunday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 6:05 PM. Eric Silva is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.