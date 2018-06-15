Giants Finish Road Trip with 6-4 Victory

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Giants salvaged the final game of their four-game series in Stockton with a 6-4 victory over the Ports on Thursday evening at Banner Island Ballpark. Five Giants players had multi-hit games as San Jose (33-34) finished their road trip with a 3-4 record.

Wander Franco (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) had two hits, including a key two-out, two-run double, to lead the Giants at the plate. Matt Winn (2-for-5), John Riley (2-for-4), Brandon Van Horn (2-for-5) and Johneshwy Fargas (2-for-4, RBI) also had multi-hit games while Kelvin Beltre (1-for-2, 2 RBI, SB) drove home a pair of runs.

Carlos Sano (1-1) earned his first win of the season after tossing four scoreless innings of long relief. Sano, who entered the game to begin the bottom of the fourth, worked around two hits and three walks while collecting six strikeouts. Rodolfo Martinez pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning for his fourth save of the year.

The teams went back-and-forth through the early-innings on Thursday. Stockton plated one run against San Jose starter Logan Webb in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Rehabbing Oakland A's outfielder Boog Powell led off the inning with a double, advanced to third when Nate Mondou reached on an error and scored when Skye Bolt hit a sacrifice fly to center.

The Giants though immediately answered with two runs in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead. Winn started the frame with a single before Riley walked. Van Horn was up next and he singled to load the bases and then a Fargas single to right brought home Winn to tie the game. Beltre followed with a fielder's choice groundout to third with Riley scoring on the play to give San Jose a 2-1 lead.

The Ports then reclaimed the lead with single tallies in the bottom of the second and third innings against Webb. Toffey led off the bottom of the second with a game-tying solo home run to deep right center. In the third, Powell drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on Bolt one-out single and scored the go-ahead run when Webb uncorked a wild pitch.

The Giants would then take the lead for good with a two-run top of the fourth. Three straight singles from Van Horn, Fargas and Beltre to start the inning produced the tying run. Bryce Johnson then lifted a sacrifice fly to center plating Fargas to put San Jose in front by a 4-3 margin.

Sano then kept Stockton off the board from the fourth through the seventh innings to maintain the one-run Giants advantage. Sano pitched around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fourth and a pair of walks in the fifth. Dairon Blanco led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, but Sano came back to retire the next three hitters to end the inning. Then in the seventh, Mondou singled with two outs, but was stranded when Sano followed with a strikeout of Bolt.

The Giants added to their lead with two key runs in the top of the eighth. With one out, Beltre walked before Jalen Miller smacked a two-out double to deep right putting runners on second and third. Franco was up next and he laced a clutch double into the right center field gap to score both runners for a 6-3 San Jose cushion.

The Ports got one run back in the bottom of the eighth against Nolan Riggs (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), but would get no closer. Jonah Heim led off with a single before Blanco doubled to put two runners in scoring position. An RBI groundout from Toffey followed to make it 6-4 before Riggs struck out Collin Theroux and set down Sandber Pimentel on a groundout to retire the side.

In the bottom of the ninth, Martinez (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) issued a two-out walk to Mondou to bring the potential tying run to the plate, but retired the next hitter, Bolt, on a routine fly out to right ending the game.

Stockton starter Zack Erwin (5-5) suffered the loss after yielding four runs (all earned) on 10 hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Notes

* The Giants finished their seven-game road trip with a 3-4 record.

* San Jose snapped a six-game losing streak to Stockton.

* Franco and Miller (1-for-4, 2B) both extended hitting streaks to nine games.

* The Giants out-hit the Ports 13-8. Eight players in the San Jose lineup had at least one hit.

* The Giants were 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-9 for Stockton.

* Webb was charged with three runs (all earned) on four hits over the first three innings. He walked two and struck out one during his 59-pitch outing.

* Sano picked-up his first win as a member of the SF Giants organization. He signed with San Francisco as a minor league free agent last November.

On Deck

The Giants return to Municipal Stadium for a three-game series against the Visalia Rawhide that will close out the first half. Friday's series opener is a 7:00 PM first pitch. Sandro Cabrera (6-1, 3.34 ERA) is slated to start on the mound for San Jose while Visalia is expected to counter with Tyler Keele (0-1, 7.00 ERA). Friday is Harry Potter Night at the ballpark and a spectacular fireworks show will follow the game. For tickets, call (408) 297-1435 or visit sjgiants.com.

