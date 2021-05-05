Giants Fall on Opening Night, 5Ã¢ÂÂ3

For the first time in 606 days, the San Jose Giants played a baseball game. After a 2020 minor league season that was cancelled and the current season delayed nearly a month, the Giants returned to action on Tuesday night in front of an energetic crowd at Excite Ballpark. Unfortunately, the 2021 opener resulted in a 5-3 loss as the Fresno Grizzlies jumped out to an early lead and held off San Jose late to secure the victory.

Prelander Berroa made the opening night start on the mound for the Giants and immediately ran into trouble as Fresno pushed across a run in the top of the first. Ezequiel Tovar doubled to deep left with one out and advanced to third on the play when San Jose left fielder Armani Smith mishandled the ball for an error. With two outs, Colin Simpson drew a walk before Mateo Gil laced a double down the left field line to plate Tovar with the first run of the game.

The Grizzlies kept the pressure on with two more runs in the third and another tally in the fourth against Giants reliever Ty Weber to stretch the lead to 4-0. Tovar again started a run-scoring rally as Fresno's #2 hitter led off the third inning with a single and stole second. After Zac Veen walked, Simpson hit a potential double play ball to second. San Jose forced out Veen at second on the play, but shortstop Marco Luciano's relay throw to first sailed into the Giants dugout for an error allowing Tover to score. Two batters later, Drew Romo came through with a clutch two-out RBI single to make it 3-0.

An inning later, Tovar was again in the middle of a rally as he clubbed a two-out RBI double to extend the Grizzlies advantage to 4-0.

Meanwhile, the Giants managed only one hit over the first three innings - a Ricardo Geneves first-inning single - before breaking through in the bottom of the fourth. Geneves led off the home half of the fourth with a single before Alex Canario doubled to deep left center putting runners on second and third with none out. San Jose though would manage just one run in the frame as after Luis Toribio was retired on a comebacker, Garrett Frechette picked-up an RBI on a groundout to shortstop.

The Giants would inch closer in the bottom of the fifth with another run as Jimmy Glowenke led off with a single, advanced two bases on a wild pickoff throw and eventually scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Fresno though came right back with a run in the top of the sixth without the benefit of a hit. With Jorge Labrador on the mound, Bladimir Restituyo walked to leadoff, stole second and third before coming home on a wild pitch.

Canario's second extra-base hit of the night would then result in San Jose's final run of the contest. With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Canario blasted a triple high off the wall in deep left center and later scored on a wild pitch to bring the Giants to within 5-3.

San Jose's best opportunity late came in the bottom of the eighth when Canario and Toribio drew back-to-back two-out walks to bring the potential go-ahead run to the plate. Fresno reliever Keegan James though would outlast Frechette in a 10-pitch battle ultimately striking out the Giants first baseman to end the threat.

In the bottom of the ninth, still down by two runs, Luciano worked a two-out walk, but a Luis Matos pop out to third finished the game.

Alex Canario doubled and tripled in his San Jose Giants debut on Tuesday

GIANTS NOTES

Season Opener

The Giants had last played a game on September 6, 2019 (Game 3 of North Division Series at Visalia). Prior to Tuesday, San Jose's last game at Excite Ballpark was on 9/5/19. This year marks the Giants' 33rd season as an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Hitting Leaders

Alex Canario (2-for-2) reached base in all four of his plate appearances with a double, triple and two walks to lead the Giants offensively. Canario, the #9 prospect in the organization according to MLB.com, had San Jose's only extra-base hits of the contest. Ricardo Geneves (2-for-4) added a pair of singles.

Inside The Box Score

Fresno out-hit San Jose by an 8-7 margin. The Grizzlies produced three two-out RBI hits over the first four innings. Meanwhile, the Giants finished the game 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. San Jose committed three errors - all in the first three innings. Fresno starter Breiling Eusebio (5 IP, 1 ER, 3 SO) was credited with the win.

On The Mound

Prelander Berroa pitched the first two innings in his start on Tuesday. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits. He walked three and struck out three during his 43-pitch outing. Ty Weber (2 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 SO), Jorge Labrador (2 IP, 1 R, 2 SO), Wil Jensen (2 IP, 0 R, 2 SO) and Clay Helvey (1 IP, 0 R, 2 SO) all saw action out of the Giants bullpen.

Top Prospect Debuts

Marco Luciano, the #1 prospect in the San Francisco Giants farm system, went 1-for-4 at the plate with a single, a walk and two strikeouts in his San Jose debut. He hit in the leadoff spot.

On Deck

The Giants continue their season-opening six-game series against Fresno on Wednesday evening. First pitch at Excite Ballpark is slated for 6:30 PM. Ryan Murphy is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

