Giants Fall Flat In Homestand Finale

The San Jose Giants closed out their 12-game homestand on Sunday evening with a 5-0 loss to the Inland Empire 66ers at Excite Ballpark. Sixers starting pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc struck out 11 Giants hitters over a dominant six innings on the mound as Inland Empire claimed four of six games in the series. With the setback, San Jose (63-51, 23-25 second half) went 5-7 during their two-week homestand.

The 66ers jumped out early on Sunday scoring twice in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead before the Giants even came to the plate. BJ Boyd started the game with a bloop double down the left field line off of San Jose starting pitcher Manuel Mercedes. Edgar Quero followed with a ringing triple to deep right center to plate Boyd with the first run of the game. Moments later, a passed ball on Giants catcher Rayner Santana allowed Quero to score for a 2-0 Inland Empire lead.

The Giants threatened in the bottom of the first as Grant McCray drew a leadoff walk before Jared Dupere singled with one out, however Yorlis Rodriguez and Adrian Sugastey both flied out to end the inning. It would turn out to be the only inning in which San Jose put more than one runner on base with Van Scoyoc on the mound.

The Sixers extended their lead to 3-0 when Quero smashed a solo home run in the top of the third inning. The homer snapped a streak of eight straight batters retired by Mercedes. Then in the fifth, Jeremy Arocho led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Quero one-out RBI double to make it 4-0. Quero finished a single shy of the cycle as the Inland Empire DH went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, homer and three RBI's.

Meanwhile, Van Scoyoc at one point struck out seven straight Giants hitters over the second, third and fourth innings. Anyesber Sivira's one-out double in the bottom of the fifth was San Jose's lone extra-base hit in the game, but he was stranded at second. Van Scoyoc, who leads the California League in strikeouts and is tied for first with nine wins, then fanned two more in a scoreless bottom of the sixth to end his night.

The 66ers scored their fifth and final run of the evening in the top of the eighth as Alexander Ramirez led off with a triple off of Giants reliever Yoniel Ramirez. David Calabrese then hit a grounder to first that Garrett Frechette fielded, but his throw home was late as Ramirez slid safely for a 5-0 Inland Empire lead.

The Giants didn't manage a hit after Aeverson Arteaga's leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth while the final seven San Jose batters of the game were retired as the 66ers bullpen completed the shutout.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Box Score: The 66ers out-hit the Giants 8-4. Inland Empire was 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-5 for San Jose. Edgar Quero's home run was his team-leading 15th of the season.

On The Mound: Manuel Mercedes suffered the loss despite pitching a season-high five innings. The right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He walked none and struck out three. Tanner Andrews struck out three over 1 2/3 hitless innings out of the bullpen in his second rehab appearance with the Giants.

Series Loss: By dropping four of six to Inland Empire this week, the Giants suffered their first home series loss to a South Division team since August 2019 (lost two of three to Inland Empire). The Giants are still 33-15 at Excite Ballpark against South Division opponents since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Playoff Race: With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Giants (23-25) are now six games behind first-place Modesto (29-19) in the second half North Division race. To reach the playoffs, San Jose needs to either win the second half title in the North Division or finish with the second-best overall record in the division if Fresno wins the second half. Fresno (28-20) is currently only one game out of first. At 63-51, the Giants own the second-best overall record in the division - four games ahead of Modesto (59-55).

On Deck: Following an off day, the Giants travel to Modesto for a crucial six-game set against the Nuts. Tuesday's series opener at John Thurman Field is a 7:05 PM first pitch.

