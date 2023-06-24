Giants Fall Behind Early, Lose Second Half Opener To Ports

The San Jose Giants dropped a 7-3 decision to the Stockton Ports on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark to open the second half of the season. Stockton scored six runs over the first two innings to jump out to an early 6-0 lead and never looked back en route to the victory. The Giants (40-27 overall, 0-1 second half) have now lost three of the first four games of this week's series to the Ports.

Alexander Suarez (2-for-4, SB) had a pair of hits and Diego Velasquez (1-for-5, HR, RBI) smacked his fifth home run of the season to lead San Jose offensively in defeat. After trailing early by a six-run margin, the Giants chipped away to pull within 6-3 and had the potential tying run at the plate in the sixth and seventh innings, but could not come all the way back.

Nomar Medina started on the mound for San Jose and was tagged for three runs in both the first and second innings. Stockton's Colby Thomas led off the bottom of the first with a mammoth home run to deep right center for a 1-0 Ports lead. Brennan Milone then singled before Henry Bolte reached on an error to put runners on first and second. After T.J. Schofield-Sam flied out to advance Milone to third, Jose Mujica hit a sacrifice fly to bring home the second run of the inning. Bolte then stole second and scored himself on a Bjay Cooke two-out RBI single to make it 3-0.

Stockton then blasted back-to-back home runs off of Medina in the bottom of the second to extend their lead. Jose Escorche drew a leadoff walk and stole second before Milone stepped to the plate with two down and belted an opposite field two-run homer to right center. Bolte was up next and he also went deep with an opposite drive down the right field line to push the lead to 6-0.

The Giants cut into the Ports advantage with a two-run top of the third. Suarez started the rally with a one-out infield single before a two-out walk to Thomas Gavello. After the pair successfully executed a double steal, Zach Morgan walked to load the bases. Tanner O'Tremba then stepped to the plate and lined a single into center to bring home both Suarez and Gavello trimming the Stockton lead to 6-2.

Velasquez then brought San Jose within 6-3 when he connected for a solo home run to deep left center in the top of the fifth.

The Giants though would manage only one more hit for the remainder of the contest as the Ports received stellar work from their bullpen to secure the victory. In the top of the sixth, O'Tremba was hit by a pitch to leadoff and Jose Ramos reached safely on a two-out fielder's choice to bring the tying run to the plate, however P.J. Hilson flied out to end the threat. Then in the seventh, Suarez led off with a single and Morgan drew a two-out walk as the tying run again came up, but O'Tremba was retired on a comebacker for the final out.

After San Jose went down in order in the top of the eighth, Stockton scored once in the bottom of the inning to make it a 7-3 margin. With Tyler Vogel on the mound, Bolte worked a leadoff walk, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and came home on Mujica's second sacrifice fly of the evening.

Ports closer Pedro Santos then fired a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to finish the game.

Stockton pitchers James Gonzalez, Garrett Irvin and Santos combined to record 14 strikeouts on Friday. Gonzalez fanned eight over five innings in his start (three runs allowed). Irvin followed with two scoreless innings of relief with three punchouts before Santos struck out three in two perfect innings to collect the save.

Medina (3-4) was charged with six runs (four earned) on five hits over four innings to take the loss. He walked one and struck out three. Medina did retire the final seven batters of his outing. Sam Delaplane was impressive out of the bullpen for the Giants with five strikeouts over two hitless innings.

The Ports out-hit San Jose 7-6. The Giants fell to 3-7 versus Stockton this season.

The Giants continue their series in Stockton on Saturday evening with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:05 PM. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

