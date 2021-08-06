Giants Fall Behind Early, Lose 9-4 to Grizzlies

The Fresno Grizzlies scored six runs over the first two innings on Thursday night and never looked back en route to handing the Giants a 9-4 loss at Chukchansi Park. Carter Williams homered for San Jose in defeat as the Giants (52-29) have now dropped two of the first three games in this week's matchup between the top two teams in the Low-A West.

San Jose starter Prelander Berroa entered Thursday's outing with an excellent 1.63 ERA over his previous seven starts, but would struggle against the Grizzlies. The first three batters Berroa faced reached safely and all three eventually scored in the bottom of the first inning to give Fresno an early 3-0 lead. Julio Carreras led off the frame with a ringing double to deep center field before Zac Veen worked a walk. Warming Bernabel then hit a bouncer over the head of third baseman Yorlis Rodriguez and down the left field line for a double. The hit scored both runners to make it 2-0. Berroa recovered to set down the next two hitters, but Joe Aeilts then reached safely on a throwing error committed by Abdiel Layer at shortstop allowing Bernabel to score for a 3-0 Grizzlies advantage.

The Giants answered with a run in the top of the second, but left the bases loaded. Consecutive walks to Jairo Pomares and Williams started the inning before Jimmy Glowenke popped out. Harrison Freed then stepped to the plate and belted a double off the wall in straightaway center. Pomares came home on the extra-base hit with Williams stopping at third. Fabian Pena then worked a full-count walk to load the bases, however Najee Gaskins flied out to shallow right and Layer grounded out to end the inning and keep the score at 3-1.

Veen then launched a three-run homer off Berroa in the bottom of the second to extend the Fresno lead to 6-1. Back-to-back one-out walks to Jack Yalowitz and Carreras set the table for Fresno before Veen, the #1 prospect in the Rockies farm system, came up and hammered a fly ball over the fence in deep left. The home run was Veen's team-leading 12th of the season.

San Jose got one run back in the top of the third as three straight one-out singles from Luis Toribio, Pomares and Williams loaded the bases before Glowenke produced an RBI groundout. Freed though followed by striking out to leave two more runners in scoring position.

After the Giants were set down in order in each of the next two innings, Fresno plated a single run in the bottom of the fifth. Facing San Jose reliever Haydn King, the inning began with a walk to Mateo Gil. Gil then stole second and came home on Ronaiker Palma's two-out RBI single for a 7-2 Grizzlies lead.

The Giants scored twice in the top of the sixth to pull within 7-4, but would get no closer in the contest. Williams led off the sixth inning with a solo home run to right - his sixth round-tripper of the season. Glowenke then doubled to left before taking third on a wild pitch. Freed followed by reaching on an error as Glowenke scored to cut the deficit to three runs. The inning though abruptly ended as Pena lined out softly to third with Freed doubled off at first base and then Gaskins flied out for the final out of the frame.

San Jose then managed only one more baserunner for the remainder of the evening - a Gaskins two-out single in the top of the ninth. Fresno would add single tallies in the sixth and eighth innings to bring the final margin to 9-4. In the sixth, Veen doubled with one out, stole third and scored on Bernabel's sacrifice fly. A Carreras RBI single in the bottom of the eighth then completed the scoring for the night.

GIANTS NOTES

Bullpen Game

Neither starter on Thursday pitched past the second inning. Prelander Berroa was charged with six runs (five earned) on three hits over his two innings of work. Haydn King (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 SO) and Justin Crump (3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO) combined to throw six innings of relief for the Giants with only two earned runs allowed. Fresno starter Tony Locey (1 2/3 IP, 1 R) was pulled after throwing 40 pitches in the bottom of the second, but three relievers would combine to work 7 1/3 innings with three runs allowed, no walks and nine strikeouts to maintain the Grizzlies lead.

At The Plate

Carter Williams (2-for-3, HR, RBI) was the only Giants player to finish with a multi-hit game. Harrison Freed (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) drove in a pair of runs. Fresno out-hit San Jose 10-7.

Firsts

Najee Gaskins (1-for-4) picked-up his first hit as a San Jose Giant with his ninth-inning single. Gaskins joined the Giants from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level) last Sunday. Yorlis Rodriguez made his San Jose debut on Thursday and went 0-for-4. Rodriguez was added to the roster from the ACL on Wednesday.

Standings Update

The Giants (52-29) fell two games behind Fresno (54-27) for the best record in the league. San Jose is still six games in front of third-place Rancho Cucamonga (45-34) for the final playoff spot in the Low-A West race.

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies play the fourth game of their series on Friday evening with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Carson Ragsdale is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

