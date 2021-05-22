Giants Fall Behind Early, Lose 10Ã¢ÂÂ0 to Fresno

The Giants committed three errors during Fresno's five-run bottom of the first inning and never recovered in a 10-0 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday night at Chukchansi Park. Fresno's Breiling Eusebio tossed six scoreless innings in a dominant start on the mound as the Grizzlies evened the series at two games apiece.

A nightmare bottom of the first saw Fresno send 10 batters to the plate and knock San Jose starter Prelander Berroa out of the game. The inning began with a walk to Issac Collins. Julio Carreras then hit a slow grounder to shortstop and reached safely when Marco Luciano threw high to first for an error. The miscue also allowed Collins to advance all the way to third. After Ezequiel Tovar struck out, Grant Lavigne singled sharply into center to plate Collins with the first run. And when center fielder Luis Matos mishandled the ball, Carreras raced into third on the second Giants error of the inning. Drew Romo was up next and he lined out softly to second for the second out. Then with Zac Veen at the plate, Lavigne broke for second on a pitch in the dirt and when catcher Brett Auerbach airmailed the throw into center for another error, Carreras came home to make it 2-0. Veen would eventually produce an RBI single as Lavigne scored for a 3-0 advantage. Mateo Gil followed with a towering two-run home run to left to put San Jose in a 5-0 hole. Back-to-back singles from the #8 and #9 hitters, Daniel Montano and Cristopher Navarro, would chase Berroa from the game before reliever Randy Rodriguez set down Collins, the 10th man to hit in the inning, on a groundout to finally retire the side.

Meanwhile, Eusebio (6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO) cruised through his six innings on the mound to maintain the Fresno advantage. The Grizzlies left-hander retired 16 of the 21 Giants batters he faced. The only inning the entire night in which San Jose advanced a runner past first base came in the top of the third when Edison Mora and Abdiel Layer delivered back-to-back two-out singles, but Eusebio recovered to strikeout Luciano to end the threat.

Fresno broke the game wide open with a four-run bottom of the sixth off Giants reliever Luis Moreno. Consecutive one-out walks to Collins and Carreras started the rally before Tovar connected for an RBI double. Then with two down, Romo launched a three-run home run to deep right center for a 9-0 Fresno cushion.

The Grizzlies capped the scoring for the night on a Veen two-out RBI single off Jorge Labrador in the bottom of the eighth.

Fresno relievers Dugan Darnell (2 IP) and Stephen Jones (1 IP) combined to throw three perfect innings to finish the game.

GIANTS NOTES

First Shutout Loss

Friday marked the first time this season that San Jose had been shutout. The 10 runs allowed matched a season-high and it was also the Giants' largest margin of defeat this year.

Inside The Box Score

Fresno out-hit San Jose by a 14-4 margin. The Grizzlies were 6-for-18 with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-1 for the Giants.

Hot Hitter

Abdiel Layer (3-for-4) singled three times to raise his season batting average to .370.

On The Mound

All five of the runs allowed by Prelander Berroa (2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO) were unearned. Randy Rodriguez fired 3 1/3 scoreless innings of long relief for the Giants. Rodriguez scattered four hits, walked none and struck out two.

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Carson Ragsdale is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

