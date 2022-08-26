Giants Fall Behind Early, Lose 10-8 To Nuts

The San Jose Giants were unable to overcome Modesto's nine-run third inning on Thursday night in a 10-8 loss to the Nuts at John Thurman Field. The Giants battled back in the middle innings and had the potential tying run on base late, but saw their rally fall short to suffer the defeat. With the setback, San Jose (64-53, 24-27 second half) has now dropped two of the first three games in the series to Modesto.

On a day when standout outfielders Grant McCray and Jared Dupere were promoted to High-A Eugene, the Giants enjoyed a brief early lead after a three-run top of the third inning. Trailing 1-0 at the start of the inning, Anyesber Sivira singled with one out before Hayden Cantrelle worked a walk. Aeverson Arteaga then stepped to the plate and blasted a double to the fence in deep left center field. The hit scored both Sivira and Cantrelle to give San Jose the lead and when the relay throw home skipped away to the backstop, Arteaga was able to also score to make it 3-1.

Meanwhile, Matt Mikulski started on the mound for the Giants and endured a difficult outing. Mikulski plunked Freuddy Batista with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the first to bring home the first Nuts run. Then after San Jose took the lead in the top of the third, Mikulski gave up eight consecutive hits to begin the bottom of the inning as Modesto raced out to a sizable advantage. The pivotal rally began with Giants left fielder Damon Dues losing Hogan Windish's high fly ball in the lights for a double. Gabriel Gonzalez followed with an RBI single into center to trim the San Jose lead to 3-2. Nuts clean-up hitter Tyler Locklear then crushed a two-run home run to deep left center to put the Nuts back ahead at 4-3. A 442-foot homer to left from Jonatan Clase followed for a 5-3 Modesto advantage. After consecutive singles from Batista and Axel Sanchez, Mikulski surrendered a two-run triple into the right field corner off the bat of Cesar Izturis Jr. to make it 7-3. Brett Rodriguez's RBI double - the eighth straight hit for the Nuts - then pushed the margin to 8-3 and ended Mikulski's night. Yoniel Ramirez was summoned from the bullpen and after finally recording the first out of the inning, he walked two hitters in a row before Locklear produced a two-run single - his third and fourth RBI's of the inning - to extend the Modesto lead to 10-3. The Nuts sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third and scored nine runs on nine hits.

The Giants though would get back into the game with a four-run top of the fifth. Three consecutive singles from Garrett Frechette, Sivira and Cantrelle to start the inning loaded the bases with none out. Arteaga then worked a full-count walk to force home the first run of the frame. A passed ball later allowed Sivira to score before a two-out wild pitch plated Cantrelle. Adrian Sugastey followed by lining the ninth pitch of his at-bat into left field for a single, which brought home Arteaga to bring San Jose within 10-7.

The Giants added another run in the sixth as Alexander Suarez led off by reaching on an error and advanced to second on a Frechette groundout. Suarez then stole third and came home when Sivira grounded out to trim the Modesto lead to 10-8.

San Jose, however, would get no closer. A leadoff walk to Victor Bericoto and a two-out walk to Dues put the potential tying runs on base in the top of the seventh, but Suarez grounded out to end the threat. In the eighth, Arteaga came up as the tying run with two outs, but flied out to the warning track in deep left. The Giants were then set down 1-2-3 in the ninth as the Nuts closed out the win.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Box Score: The Nuts out-hit the Giants 10-6. San Jose did not record a hit after Adrian Sugastey's RBI single in the top of the fifth inning. Matt Mikulski suffered the loss after yielding a season-high nine runs (all earned) on eight hits over two-plus innings.

Lonsway Excels: Seth Lonsway had a spectacular outing for the Giants on Thursday in a piggyback relief role. The left-hander, who entered the game to begin the bottom of the fourth, pitched five scoreless innings and struck out a career-high 10. The 10 strikeouts matched the most by a San Jose pitcher this season (Nick Sinacola). Lonsway allowed only one hit, walked none and pitched around five hit batters. The Nuts loaded the bases with none out against Lonsway in the bottom of the seventh, who then struck out three hitters in a row to end the inning. Over his last three appearances, Lonsway has pitched 15 innings with no earned runs allowed and 23 strikeouts.

Hitting Leaders: Aeverson Arteaga (1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI) drove in three runs and hit his team-leading 31st double of the season. Anyesber Sivira (2-for-4, RBI) was the only Giants player with a multi-hit game. Hayden Cantrelle (1-for-2, 2 SB) reached base in all five of his plate appearances out of the leadoff spot (single, three walks, error).

Rough Inning: Modesto's nine runs in the bottom of the third marked the most runs allowed by the Giants in an inning this season.

Roster Moves: The Giants endured a major shake-up to their roster before the game as outfielders Grant McCray and Jared Dupere were promoted to High-A Eugene. McCray hit .291 with 21 home runs, 69 RBI's and 35 stolen bases in 106 games for San Jose this season. He currently ranks first in the California League in hits, second in home runs and triples (9), fourth in OPS (.908) and fifth in stolen bases. Dupere smacked 10 home runs and had 29 RBI's to go with a .289 batting average in only 32 games for the Giants this year. No corresponding roster moves have been announced.

On Deck: The Giants and Nuts play the fourth game of their series on Friday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Trevor McDonald is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

