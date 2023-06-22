Giants Fall 4-1 To Ports, Losing Streak At Five

The San Jose Giants saw their losing streak reach five games with a 4-1 setback to the Stockton Ports on Wednesday evening at Banner Island Ballpark. Stockton's Colby Thomas hit a three-run double with two outs in the bottom of the second and the Ports never looked back on their way to a second straight win to open the series. The Giants (39-26) were held to five hits in the loss.

San Jose's only run of the contest came in the top of the first inning when Matt Higgins blasted a two-out solo homer to deep right center. The 425-foot shot was Higgins' eighth home run of the season - tying him with Thomas Gavello for the team lead.

Manuel Mercedes started on the mound for the Giants and struck out two in a scoreless bottom of the first to begin his outing. Stockton though would rally in the home half of the second to take the lead. Jose Mujica led off the inning with a single before advancing to second on a wild pitch. After Bjay Cooke struck out, Dereck Salom worked a full-count walk to put runners on first and second. Cooper Uhl was up next and he hit a soft grounder to third that resulted in a force out of Salom at second base for the second out of the inning. Mercedes then walked Pedro Pineda on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases setting the table for Thomas, who blasted a double off the fence in deep right field. Thomas' hit easily cleared the bases as Mujica, Uhl and Pineda all scored giving the Ports a 3-1 lead.

Stockton starter Gunnar Hoglund, a former first round pick, pitched the first four innings yielding only one run on three hits. San Jose threatened in the top of the fourth as Zach Morgan singled with one out before Tanner O'Tremba hit a two-out single to put runners on first and second. Hoglund though came back to retire Andrew Kachel on a groundout to end the inning.

Carlos Guarate then fired three hitless innings of long relief for the Ports to maintain the 3-1 margin. Guarate, who entered the game to begin the top of the fifth, retired nine of the 10 batters he faced. He issued a one-out walk to O'Tremba in the top of the seventh, but set down the next two hitters, Kachel and Jose Ramos, on back-to-back fly outs to center to finish the inning.

Stockton then extended their lead to 4-1 with a single tally in the bottom of the seventh. With Julio Rodriguez on the mound, Pineda led off by reaching safely on a two-base throwing error committed by Ramos at shortstop. A wild pitch then moved Pineda to third before he scored two batters later on Brennan Milone's sacrifice fly.

Blaze Pontes then tossed the final two innings for the Ports to earn his team-leading fifth save of the season. Pontes surrendered a leadoff single to Alexander Suarez in the top of the eighth, but recovered to set down the next three hitters. Then in the ninth, Morgan drew a leadoff walk before Kachel grounded a two-out double down the left field line to put runners at second and third. Ramos was up next as the potential tying run, but he struck out on three pitches as Stockton secured the victory.

Mercedes (1-2) was saddled with the loss after yielding three runs (all earned) on four hits over his four innings of work. He walked five and struck out four. Cameron Cotter (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO), Rodriguez (1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO) and Dylan Cumming (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) combined for four innings out of the bullpen with no earned runs allowed.

The Ports out-hit the Giants 6-5. Stockton was only 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position with Thomas' second-inning double marking the lone hit. San Jose finished 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. The Giants are averaging only 2.4 runs per game during their losing streak.

The Giants and Ports continue their series in Stockton on Thursday night with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark scheduled for 7:05 PM. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com. Thursday's contest marks the final game of the first half.

