Modesto's Noelvi Marte started the game with an inside-the-park home run Wednesday night and the Nuts never looked back on their way to a 10-5 victory over the Giants at Excite Ballpark. The setback snapped San Jose's (16-10) season-high win streak at five games.

The Giants had to play catch-up the entire evening as Modesto used a pair of home runs in the top of the first inning off San Jose starter Prelander Berroa to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Marte started the game with a smash into the left field corner and turned it into an inside-the-park home run. Giants left fielder Brett Auerbach stumbled and fell on his way into the corner and as the ball rolled back along the warning track, Marte raced around the bases and beat the relay throw home for his league-leading sixth homer of the season. Berroa followed with a walk to Cade Marlowe before Trent Tingelstad stepped to the plate and launched a towering two-run home run to right for a 3-0 Nuts advantage.

San Jose got one run back immediately in the bottom of the first as Auerbach led off with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and eventually scored on Luis Matos' sacrifice fly. Back-to-back two-out singles from Ricardo Genoves and Marco Luciano gave the Giants an opportunity for more, but Modesto starter Connor Phillips retired Casey Schmitt on a fly out and San Jose would not record another hit until the bottom of the sixth.

The Nuts picked-up a run in the third off of Berroa on a Tingelstad sacrifice fly before scoring five times in the top of the sixth to take control of the game. With Justin Crump on the mound for the Giants, the sixth-inning began with a walk to Alberto Rodriguez. Dariel Gomez followed with a potential double play grounder to first, but Garrett Frechette threw wildly to second, in an attempt to force out Rodriguez, for an error. Juan Querecuto Jr. then singled to load the bases before Marte's groundout plated Rodriguez with the first run of the inning. Three straight run-scoring hits then followed to extend the Modesto lead. Marlowe singled sharply into left plating two more to make it 7-1. Tingelstad then recorded his fourth RBI of the game as he tripled home Marlowe for an 8-1 score. Robert Perez Jr. was up next and he delivered an RBI single to stretch the lead to 9-1.

San Jose came back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn't cut into the deficit any further. Alex Canario scored the first run of the inning with a sacrifice fly before Frechette hammered a two-out RBI triple into the right field corner. Jimmy Glowenke then made it 9-4 with a line drive RBI single into center.

The two teams would then trade single runs in the late-innings to close out the scoring. In the top of eighth, Marlowe scored from second base on a sacrifice fly to deep center with the Nuts' 10th and final run of the night. In the bottom of the ninth, three walks loaded the bases for the Giants before Rodolfo Bone's sacrifice fly brought the score to its final margin of 10-5.

GIANTS NOTES

Win Streak Snapped

The Giants had allowed only seven total runs during their five-game winning streak before Modesto erupted for 10 on Wednesday.

Inside The Box Score

Modesto out-hit the Giants by a 9-6 margin. The teams combined for 16 walks with each club issuing eight free passes. The top four spots in the Nuts lineup (Marte, Marlowe, Tingelstad and Perez) combined to drive in all 10 of their runs. No San Jose player finished with more than one hit. Brett Auerbach stole his team-leading sixth and seventh bases of the season.

Homestand Update

The Giants are now 5-3 on their current homestand (4-2 vs. Lake Elsinore, 1-1 vs. Modesto).

Triples

Garrett Frechette (1-for-4, 3B, RBI) and Rodolfo Bone (1-for-1, 3B, RBI) both hit triples for the Giants in the loss. It was Bone's first hit of the season (1-for-2 overall).

On The Mound

Prelander Berroa suffered the loss after yielding four runs (all earned) on four hits over the first four innings. He walked three and struck out six during his 80-pitch outing. At one point during his start, Berroa retired seven batters in a row, five of which came via the strikeout.

No Win Wednesday

The Giants fell to 0-5 on Wednesday's this season.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts play the third game of their six-game series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Carson Ragsdale is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

