Giants Erupt Offensively In 16-1 Rout Of Sixers

August 21, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants achieved their largest margin of victory this season with a 16-1 triumph over the Inland Empire 66ers on Saturday night at Excite Ballpark. Jared Dupere and Ronaldo Flores smacked homers, every player in the lineup had at least one hit while the Giants used an eight-run bottom of the sixth inning to break the game open. The win was San Jose's (63-50, 23-24 second half) second in five games during the series this week against the South Division-leading Sixers.

Dupere (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Aeverson Arteaga (3-for-4, RBI) had three hits apiece to lead the way offensively for the Giants. Grant McCray (2-for-6, 2B, 3 RBI) and Adrian Sugastey (2-for-5, 2 RBI) added two hits each while Flores (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI), Victor Bericoto (1-for-4, 2 RBI) and Yorlis Rodriguez (1-for-5, 2 RBI) also drove in multiple runs.

Trevor McDonald started on the mound for San Jose and fired a season-high six innings with only one run allowed to pick-up the win. Inland Empire put 11 runners on base against McDonald via six hits and five walks, but hit into three double plays and only scored once. McDonald struck out four during his 103-pitch outing.

The 66ers enjoyed an early 1-0 lead with a single tally in the top of the second as David Calabrese led off with a double before Tucker Flint produced an RBI single. McDonald though came back to induce a double play grounder off the bat of Tate Kolwyck before using another double play to pitch through the top of the third.

The Giants then went ahead on Dupere's 10th home run of the season - a two-run shot in the bottom of the third. After the first two batters of the inning were retired, Arteaga drew a walk and then Dupere stepped to the plate and launched an opposite-field homer to left center putting San Jose in front by a 2-1 margin.

Inland Empire stranded two runners on base in the top of the fourth before McDonald escaped another jam in the fifth to maintain the one-run lead. Jeremy Arocho led off the top of the fifth with an infield single before stealing second. McDonald though pitched out of trouble as he retired BJ Boyd on a fly out to left before registering consecutive strikeouts of Edgar Quero and Arol Vera to retire the side.

The Giants then scored three runs - all with two outs - in the bottom of the fifth to extend their lead to 5-1. After the first two batters of the inning were set down, Arteaga and Dupere came through with consecutive singles. Bericoto then lined a single into left bringing home Arteaga with the first run of the inning. The two trail runners were also able to advance an extra base on the throw home and when the catcher Quero fired wildly to second, in an effort to get Bericoto, Dupere was also able to score to make it 4-1.

Sugastey then singled sharply up the middle plating Bericoto for a 5-1 cushion.

The Sixers threatened again in the top of the sixth drawing back-to-back one-out walks, but Kolwyck followed by grounding into a 6-4-3 double play that ended the inning and completed McDonald's night.

The first 10 San Jose hitters would then reach base in the bottom of the sixth with eight scoring runs as the Giants blew the game wide open. A walk to Damon Dues started the inning before Flores came up and hit a two-run home run to left center. The round-tripper was Flores' fourth of the season and it pushed the lead to 7-1.

Alexander Suarez followed the long ball with a double down the left field line before a McCray RBI single made it 8-1.

Arteaga was then hit by a pitch with a walk to Dupere loading the bases. Bericoto was up next and he also drew a walk forcing home McCray with the fourth run of the inning. Sugastey followed with an RBI single to make it 10-1.

Up next was Rodriguez and he singled into left center plating two more as the lead grew to 12-1.

A walk to Dues - the 10th straight San Jose hitter to reach base - followed before Flores grounded into a double play that scored Sugastey with the eighth and final run of the inning. The Giants scored eight runs on five hits, four walks and one HBP in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 13-1.

San Jose's final three runs of the contest came in the bottom of the eighth as McCray stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and blasted a double off the fence in deep left center that scored two.

Arteaga's RBI groundout then brought the game to its final margin of 16-1.

Spencer Bivens (1 IP, 1 SO) and Jose Cruz (2 IP, 4 SO) combined on three hitless innings of relief for the Giants to seal the victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Season-Highs: The 15-run margin was the Giants' largest victory of the season. The eight-run bottom of the sixth was also San Jose's highest-scoring inning of the year. The Giants fell just short of their most runs in a game this season (18).

Inside The Box Score: The Giants out-hit the 66ers 15-6. Six of the nine players in the San Jose lineup drove in multiple runs. In addition to collecting 15 hits, the Giants drew eight walks and had three batters hit by a pitch.

Dupere Continues Power Surge: Jared Dupere has now hit 10 home runs in only 29 games with the Giants this season. He becomes the seventh San Jose player with 10 or more homers this year (Grant McCray 20, Vaun Brown & Yorlis Rodriguez 14, Aeverson Arteaga, Victor Bericoto & Alexander Suarez 11).

On The Mound: Trevor McDonald's six innings on Saturday matched the longest outing of his career. He lowered his season ERA to 2.32. Spencer Bivens was activated from the injured list before the game and made his first appearance since July 28.

Homer Happy: The Giants have hit 23 home runs over the first 11 games of their homestand (5-6 record). San Jose's 137 homers overall this season rank second in the California League (Fresno 139).

On Deck: The Giants close out their 12-game homestand on Sunday evening with the finale of the current series against Inland Empire. First pitch at Excite Ballpark is set for 5:00 PM. Manuel Mercedes is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.