Giants Drop Third Straight To Grizzlies, 6-2

The San Jose Giants dropped a third straight game in Fresno with a 6-2 loss to the host Grizzlies on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park. Fresno used a five-run bottom of the third inning to jump out to an early lead while Grizzlies pitching combined to hold the Giants to only four hits in the contest. San Jose (10-8) has now lost three games in a row for the first time this season.

The Giants entered the week leading the California League in runs scored, but have managed a total of only four runs through the first three games in the series. San Jose is a combined 3-for-28 with runners in scoring position (1-for-5 on Thursday) over the three games.

In Thursday's matchup, Fresno never looked back after their five-run rally in the bottom of the third. Giants starting pitcher Will Kempner began the game with two hitless innings and was one strike away from a scoreless bottom of the third before the Grizzlies erupted. A one-out HBP of Luis Mendez before Andy Perez's single and a walk to Jake Snider loaded the bases for Fresno in the third. Kempner came back to strikeout Ryan Ritter for the second out of the inning, but then plunked Bryant Betancourt with a 1-2 pitch to force home Mendez with the first run of the game. Jesus Bugarin followed with a fly ball to deep left center field that deflected off the glove of the leaping Carter Howell on the warning track. The hit went for a bases-clearing triple as all three runners scored to make it 4-0. Cole Stilwell then came up and doubled home Bugarin to extend the Grizzlies lead to 5-0.

Meanwhile, San Jose managed only one hit - an Edison Mora infield single in the top of the third - over the first five innings against Fresno starter Michael Prosecky. The Grizzlies lefty retired 15 of the first 17 Giants hitters of the game before San Jose finally broke through in the top of the sixth. With the score still at 5-0, Mora led off the sixth with a bloop double down the right field line. After Howell grounded out, Diego Velasquez lined a single into center to put runners on the corners. Then with Zach Morgan at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Mora to score the first Giants run of the night. San Jose had a chance for more as Morgan eventually walked to put runners on first and second, however Andrew Kachel grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the top of the seventh, Thomas Gavello blasted a one-out solo home run to deep right. The homer was Gavello's team-leading third of the season as the Giants pulled within 5-2. Later in the seventh, Tanner O'Tremba was hit by a pitch before a two-out walk to Mora brought the potential tying run to the plate, but Howell struck out looking to end the inning.

Fresno then got the run right back in the bottom of the seventh on Betancourt's two-out RBI double to bring the game to its final margin of 6-2. San Jose did not muster a hit over the final two innings against the Grizzlies bullpen.

Prosecky (2-0) earned the win after limiting the Giants to one run on three hits over six innings of work. He walked one and struck out seven.

Kempner (0-3) was charged with five runs (all earned) in his four innings to take the loss. Kempner walked two, hit three batters and struck out three. Piggyback reliever Miguel Mora was effective out of the bullpen for San Jose tossing three innings with one run allowed and five strikeouts.

Edison Mora (2-for-2, 2B) was the only Giants player with a multi-hit game. Velasquez (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to seven games in the loss. Fresno out-hit San Jose 6-4.

The Giants and Grizzlies continue their series on Friday evening with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Gerelmi Maldonado is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

