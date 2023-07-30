Giants Drop Second Straight to Quakes, 5-3

The San Jose Giants suffered a second straight defeat to Rancho Cucamonga with a 5-3 setback to the Quakes on Saturday night at LoanMart Field. Rancho broke a 3-3 tie with a single run in the bottom of the seventh, added another run in the eighth and then closed out the Giants in the ninth to secure the victory. San Jose (53-42 overall, 13-16 second half) has dropped back-to-back games for the first time since July 8-9 and have now lost three of the first five contests to the Quakes in this week's series.

Dilan Rosario (2-for-4, HR, RBI) homered as part of a multi-hit game to lead the Giants offensively in defeat. Diego Velasquez (2-for-4, 2 SB) added a pair of singles and two stolen bases, but San Jose went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in Saturday's loss.

Gerelmi Maldonado started on the mound for the Giants and saw Rancho Cucamonga score twice in the bottom of the second inning to take an early 2-0 lead. Jesus Galiz led off the frame with a single before Luis Rodriguez doubled to deep right putting runners on second and third. Galiz then scored the first run of the night on a wild pitch while Rodriguez eventually came across on a Simon Reid groundout.

San Jose though would take advantage of poor Rancho defense in the top of the third inning to tie the game. Turner Hill walked to start the inning before Velasquez reached on a bunt single. The duo then successfully executed a double steal and when the throw to third glanced off the glove of third baseman Wilman Diaz and rolled down the line, Hill raced home with the Giants' first run. Later in the inning, Velasquez was at second with one out when Justin Bench grounded out weakly to third base. On the play, Velasquez advanced to third and then scored the tying run when the throw back to third from Quakes first baseman Thayron Liranzo skipped away for another error.

Rancho Cucamonga quickly grabbed back the lead, however, with a single tally in the bottom of the third. A pair of singles and a walk set-up the rally for the Quakes and despite the center fielder Hill throwing out a runner at home during the inning, a two-out wild pitch uncorked by Maldonado allowed the go-ahead run to score for a 3-2 Quakes advantage.

The back-and-forth affair continued in the top of the fourth when Rosario led off with a towering opposite field home run to right center. The solo shot was his third homer of the season and it tied the game 3-3.

Maldonado pitched 4 2/3 innings in his start allowing three runs (all earned) on five hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out six during his 82-pitch outing. Tyler Vogel recorded the final out of the fifth and then escaped a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth to keep the game deadlocked.

The Giants had a chance to take their first lead of the evening in the top of the seventh putting the go-ahead run at third base with one out, but could not take advantage of the opportunity. With one out, Hill walked before Velasquez singled into right to put runners on the corners. However, Tanner O'Tremba struck out on three pitches and after Velasquez stole second, Andrew Kachel popped out to end the threat.

Vogel then returned to the mound in the bottom of the seventh and immediately ran into trouble as Jose Izarra led off with a triple off the fence in right center. Josue De Paula was up next and he singled sharply up the middle to bring home Izarra for a 4-3 Rancho Cucamonga lead.

After San Jose went down quietly in the top of the eighth, the Quakes pushed across an insurance run in the bottom of the inning against Wilkelma Castillo as two singles and a walk loaded the bases with none out. Jordan Thompson then hit a sacrifice fly to left to make it 5-3.

In the top of the ninth, Jose Ramos worked a one-out walk to bring the potential tying run to the plate, but Hill followed by grounding into a game-ending double play.

Vogel (5-7) was saddled with the loss after yielding the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh. Vogel was charged with one run surrendered on three hits in his 2 1/3 innings. The Rancho Cucamonga bullpen pitched four scoreless innings for the second straight night.

The Quakes out-hit the Giants 10-6. San Jose catcher Luke Shliger went 1-for-4 with a single in his professional debut. Shliger was San Francisco's sixth round pick earlier this month and is the first member of the 2023 Giants draft class to play in San Jose. He replaced Zach Morgan, who was promoted to High-A Eugene, on the roster.

The Giants look to split the six-game set in Rancho Cucamonga when the teams conclude their series on Sunday evening at 5:00 PM. Manuel Mercedes is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

